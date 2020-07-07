PHILADELPHIA —Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend.
“My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” Jackson said in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.”
The team issued the following statement: “We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts. Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization. We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow.”
The NFL also issued a statement, saying: “DeSean’s comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion. We have been in contact with the team which is addressing the matter with DeSean.”
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Former head coach Mike Shanahan has been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor and will be inducted in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions.
Shanahan, a two-time Super Bowl winner in Denver, becomes the 34th member of the ring of fame and the third head coach, joining Dan Reeves (2014) and Red Miller (2017).
In a statement, Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis called Shanahan “the greatest coach in Denver Broncos history.”
Ellis said postponing Shanahan’s induction was “a difficult decision,” but added that Shanahan “deserves a full celebration in front of all our fans and distinguished alumni.”
Shanahan is the franchise’s all-time leader with 146 victories, including eight in the playoffs. He was head coach from 1995-2008 after serving as a Broncos assistant from 1984-87 and 1989-91.