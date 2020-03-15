MINNEAPOLIS — The overhaul of the Vikings defense started Friday when the team released cornerback Xavier Rhodes and tackle Linval Joseph.
The moves clear roughly $18.5 million in salary cap space while removing two former Pro Bowlers from the roster.
General manager Rick Spielman said in a statement the Vikings would “remain in communication” with both players as they head into free agency, but made the moves now out of courtesy for both, in an effort to give them more time to explore their options.
NFL free agency begins next week.
The Vikings will incur $2.4 million of dead money against their 2020 cap by releasing Joseph, but will save $10.4875 million by cutting the 31-year-old nose tackle, who had shoulder surgery last offseason and had November knee surgery after playing through a meniscus injury for the first part of the season.
Joseph, the first free agent the Vikings signed after Mike Zimmer became head coach in 2014, was an anchor of the team’s run defense. He reached Pro Bowls after the 2016 and 2017 seasons, posting a combined 7 1/2 sacks in those years while proving to be a force in the middle of the line.
Rhodes’ release saves the Vikings $8.1 million (to go with $4.8 million of dead money).
RUNNING
BOSTON —The Boston Marathon, the world’s most celebrated footrace, was postponed until Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the decision Friday. The Boston Athletic Association, which oversees the marathon, had held off deciding the fate of the April 20 race even as other high-profile sports events were canceled or postponed around the globe.
PRO BASEBALL
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A minor leaguer for the New York Yankees has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first known player affiliated with Major League Baseball to contract COVID-19.
The team said Sunday the unidentified player had spent his entire time at the minor league complex and hadn’t been over at the main stadium and facilities used by the major leaguers.
PRO FOOTBALL
NEW YORK —The NFL is ending in-person visits between teams and draft prospects because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
The league sent a memo to all 32 clubs on Friday afternoon saying the ban would go into effect until further notice at the end of the business day. The memo adds that teams will be permitted to conduct telephone and/or video conference interviews with prospects through the day before the draft.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Veteran tackle Anthony Castonzo has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts.
Castonzo, 31, has been the anchor of the offensive line since he arrived in 2011 as a first-round pick. And after Castonzo considered retirement earlier this offseason, Colts general manager Chris Ballard made it clear he wanted Castonzo back as part of one of the league’s top offensive lines over the last two seasons.
Castonzo has started all 132 games he has appeared in during his NFL career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.