WASHINGTON —Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will skip the Disney-based resumption of the NBA season, making him the first known example of a healthy, eligible player sitting out.
Bertans can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is expected to command a big contract as one of the league’s top 3-point shooters.
Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard told The Associated Press on Monday that Bertans had informed the team of his decision. The Wizards are allowed to sign a replacement player for Bertans as early as Tuesday, and Sheppard said the club “will look at it closely.”
Bertans’ plan to miss the remaining games was first reported by ESPN.
In his first season with Washington after being acquired from the San Antonio Spurs as part of a three-team deal in July 2019, the 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward from Latvia was averaging 3.7 made 3s per game, tied for fourth in the NBA when play was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak. He was shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc.
His 200 total 3s in 2019-20 rank seventh in the NBA and—in just 54 games—put him 23 from tying Bradley Beal’s Wizards franchise record for makes in a season.
The 27-year-old was averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists as a reserve for Washington when the season was halted in March.
The league intends to resume its season in late July with 22 of 30 teams playing eight games apiece in a “bubble” set up at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida, before the playoffs begin there in mid-August.
Bertans is in the second season of a $14.5 million, two-year contract he signed when he was with the Spurs, and based on his $7 million salary this season he would be forfeiting around $600,000 in gross salary for the eight games that he definitely would be missing.
PRO BASKETBALL
LOS ANGELES —Kobe Bryant’s time in high school will be showcased when about 22 hours of footage of the late basketball star playing games and giving interviews will be sold on July 23 by the auction house Profiles in History.
The footage is from the media library of Stu Ross, who produced “High School Sports Show,” a syndicated weekly television series seen in 35 cities.
About 60% of the Bryant footage is of games involving the Lower Merion Aces from the Philadephia suburbs.
LOS ANGELES — The New York Knicks have received permission to interview Jason Kidd for their head coaching vacancy, according to people familiar with the situation who are not authorized to speak publicly.
Kidd, who is the top assistant on Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s staff, has previously been a head coach for the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, where he led the team from 2014-18 and coached reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Knicks and Kidd talked Friday.
Though they haven’t scheduled the interview yet, they are hoping to talk in person before the Lakers have to leave in two weeks for Orlando, Fla. to resume the season.
The Knicks are reportedly interviewing Golden State Warriors assistant and former Lakers coach Mike Brown as well.
The Lakers also interviewed Kidd for their head coaching vacancy last summer, ultimately hiring him as an assistant for Vogel’s staff. Kidd is one of two assistants who came to the staff with former head coaching experience. Lakers assistant Lionel Hollins was the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies from 2009-13 and then coached the Nets from 2014-16.