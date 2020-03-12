LAS VEGAS (AP) — Grand Canyon has fired basketball coach Dan Majerle after seven seasons.
The school announced the former Phoenix Suns star’s firing Thursday, hours after the Western Athletic Conference and NCAA Tournament were canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Marjele was hired in 2013 to help usher the Antelopes through its transition into Division I. Grand Canyon won at least 20 games its first two years in Division I, but went 13-17 this season.
Former New Mexico State and UNLV coach Marvin Menzies was named interim coach.
“We have made the decision to move in a new direction with our men’s basketball program.” GCU President Brian Mueller said in a statement. “We wish Coach Majerle the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
Majerle was one of the most popular players during his time with Arizona and was hired at Grand Canyon on former Suns owner Jerry Colangelo’s recommendation.
The Antelopes appeared to be one track for having a successful start to their Division I era, but missed out on the NCAA Tournament the first two years by losing to New Mexico State in the WAC tournament title game.
Grand Canyon took a hit this season when TCU transfer Jaylen Fisher was declared ineligible and senior forward Oscar Frayer was academically ineligible. The Antelopes finished 8-8 in the WAC and were scheduled to played Missouri-Kansas City in Las Vegas on Thursday before the WAC tournament was canceled.
Majerle had a record of 136-89 at Grand Canyon.
“GCU has become a premier mid-major basketball destination with its resources, facilities, and student and community support,” Colangelo said. “We look forward to the future of the program under the direction of the new head coach.”
PRO FOOTBALL
LOS ANGELES —Del Shofner, the wide receiver who combined with Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle to give the New York Giants one of the NFL’s most prolific passing threats in the early 1960s, has died. He was 85.
Shofner’s daughter, Laurie Shofner Corwin, confirmed the death Thursday in a telephone call to The Associated Press. A family statement said the five-time Pro Bowl receiver died in Los Angeles on Wednesday of natural causes with his family by his side.
Shofner was the Los Angeles Rams’ first round draft pick, 11th overall, in the 1957 draft. After spending his rookie season on defense, he was switched to wide receiver the following season and led the league with 1,097 yards receiving.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to re-sign offensive lineman Quinton Spain to a three-year contract.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal.
PRO BASEBALL
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets are having a club employee tested for the novel coronavirus after his son tested positive for the disease, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
They said they told Donovan Mitchell Sr., the Mets’ director of player relations and community engagement, on Wednesday night not to report to the team’s Clover Park facility Thursday because of the news that the COVID-19 virus had reached the Utah Jazz. Mitchell’s son, Donovan Mitchell Jr., plays for the Jazz and tested positive for the virus Thursday.
