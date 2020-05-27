Latest News
- Salons swamped as they reopen
- Saint Peter's School in South Beloit to close
- Unemployment rates quadruple in many Wisconsin cities
- Clinton student workers prepare for real world during COVID-19
- Two additional deaths reported in Rock County due to COVID-19
- Beloit school board approves partial coach pay
- No injuries reported from Beloit house fire
- Rockford man faces escape charge
