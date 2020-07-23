LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. —Gregg Popovich was working in a mask on Thursday—though not in his usual role—when the San Antonio Spurs made their scrimmage debut at the NBA restart at Walt Disney World.
Popovich was not serving as head coach for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Spurs will rotate assistant coaches in that role for the scrimmages—Becky Hammon had the job Thursday, Mitch Johnson will do it Saturday and Will Hardy will run things in their scrimmage finale Tuesday. Popovich was seated to their left, slightly behind the group, for the first half and moved into a first-row seat to begin the second half with his mask still in place.
It is unclear if Popovich will wear a mask for the entirety of the Spurs’ time at Disney. He hasn’t been wearing the masks in practice with the team.
By NBA rule, all assistant coaches behind the first row of seats—there are three rows of seating in the bench areas for games at Disney, instead of the usual two in NBA arenas—must wear a mask. Popovich’s original seat appeared to be set between the first and second row, so it wasn’t certain if he was wearing a mask for safety reasons or simply to be compliant with NBA policy.
Hammon, Johnson and Hardy were not in masks.
PRO FOOTBALL
EAGAN, Minn. —The Minnesota Vikings will begin training camp with their entire 15-player draft class under contract after finalizing rookie deals Thursday, including first-round picks Justin Jefferson and Jeff Gladney.
The Vikings announced they signed Jefferson, the wide receiver from LSU taken 22nd overall, and Gladney, the cornerback from TCU who went 31st overall, as well as 12 other picks. Seventh-round quarterback Nate Stanley of Iowa signed his contract earlier this summer. The 15 selections were the most in the NFL since the draft was shortened to seven rounds in 1994.
The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Jefferson will compete for the No. 2 wide receiver spot on the depth chart behind Adam Thielen. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Gladney will be in line to start at cornerback with Mike Hughes.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. —The Chicago Bears released tight end Ben Braunecker on Thursday.
Undrafted out of Harvard in 2016, Braunecker caught 13 passes for 142 yards in 47 games for Chicago. The Bears now have eight tight ends on their roster, including second-round draft pick Cole Kmet and veteran newcomer Jimmy Graham.