PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.—The longest week at The Players Championship moved closer to a conclusion Sunday without much clarity amid ever-changing names in the chase.
Anirban Lahiri of India finished off more than 12 hours of action at the TPC Sawgrass with a two-putt birdie from 30 feet on the par-5 11th hole to reach 9-under par.
Moments earlier, Harold Varner III hooded a wedge with so much side spin that it raced left across the ninth green and settled inches away for a tap-in birdie. Three short blasts of the horn sounded, not in celebration of Varner’s shot but to signal the end of the day due to darkness.
Tom Hoge finished out the ninth hole by making a 25-foot birdie putt that pulled the Pebble Beach winner within one shot of Lahiri.
Right behind was Sam Burns, whose heroics toward the end of the second round Sunday—a 75-foot eagle putt on the 16th and an 18-foot par putt on the last hole—gave him a 3-under 69 and a share of the 36-hole lead with Hoge.
One more day, and still a long way to go.
Hoge opened with a 66 on Thursday with Lahiri one shot behind. Because of rain that saturated the Stadium Course, they didn’t hit another shot until their second round began Sunday morning. Both played 27 holes.
The third round was to finish Monday morning, followed by the final round in pursuit of the $3.6 million payoff to the winner, along with three-year exemptions to the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open.
PRO FOOTBALL
• The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins agreed Sunday to a one-year contract extension, his agent announced.
Cousins was scheduled to carry a salary cap charge of more than $45 million, making it imperative for the Vikings to reduce that number either by trading him or extending him with a deal that would flatten out his guaranteed money.
With new head coach Kevin O’Connell on board, having developed a strong relationship with Cousins as his quarterbacks coach when they were both with Washington in 2017, the Vikings opted to keep Cousins for at least the near future without a replacement in waiting on the roster.
• PRO BASKETBALL
NEW YORK—Kevin Durant is calling on New York City Mayor Eric Adams to figure out what the Brooklyn Nets feel is a confusing vaccine mandate that now allows Kyrie Irving to attend but not play in their home games.
Irving was a spectator at Barclays Center for the first time this season Sunday, sitting across from the Nets bench for Brooklyn’s 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks. Durant scored a season-high 53 points, then took aim at Adams with his postgame comments, even saying the mayor just wanted attention.
“It’s ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all,” Durant said.