QUEENS, N.Y.—Despite another stellar performance from Hononegah graduate Jordan King, the Marquette women’s basketball team (11-7, 4-5 BIG EAST) suffered a 66-61 loss to St. John’s Wednesday night.
King led all scorers with 27 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Chloe Marotta also had a strong game with 24 points and 12 boards.
The Golden Eagles got off to a sluggish start, as six first-quarter turnovers caused them to get out to an early deficit and play from behind through the majority of the contest.
MU outrebounded the Red Storm 41 to 24, but St. John’s scored 34 points in the paint to just 18 for Marquette.
• CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Grace Berger added 18 points to lead No. 6 Indiana to an 83-72 win over No. 21 Illinois on Wednesday.
Holmes hit six of seven shots and scored 14 points in the third quarter as the Hoosiers (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten) shot 68.4% for the period after trailing the Illini (15-4, 5-3) for most of the first half.
PRO FOOTBALL
• MOBILE, Ala. — Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as Senior Bowl head coaches.
The Senior Bowl said Wednesday that Getsy will coach the American team and Graham the National team in the Feb. 4 showcase game for senior and graduate NFL prospects.
The Bears have the top overall pick in April’s draft, and the Raiders own the No. 7 selection.
It’s the first time the Senior Bowl won’t have two full team staffs coaching the game. NFL Football Operations has put in a “coach up” format to promote professional development for coordinators and other assistants. The head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams were able to nominate assistants.
PRO BASKETBALL
• Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced Wednesday in a statement. He was 74.
The family revealed the death through the Celtics. No official cause was given, but the statement said Ford died Tuesday.
Ford was voted the team’s MVP in his first season with Boston. He retired following the 1981-82 season and was an assistant coach for the Celtics for seven seasons from 1983 to 1990, helping coach former teammates Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to two titles in 1984 and 1986 while serving under coach K.C. Jones.