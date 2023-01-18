QUEENS, N.Y.—Despite another stellar performance from Hononegah graduate Jordan King, the Marquette women’s basketball team (11-7, 4-5 BIG EAST) suffered a 66-61 loss to St. John’s Wednesday night.

King led all scorers with 27 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Chloe Marotta also had a strong game with 24 points and 12 boards.

