NASCAR Jimmie Johnson Future

Johnson

 Mike Carlson - freelancer, FR155492 AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family.

He figures his future schedule will include no more than 10 bucket-list events, but the 47-year-old had no idea Monday what that will look like in 2023.

