CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family.
He figures his future schedule will include no more than 10 bucket-list events, but the 47-year-old had no idea Monday what that will look like in 2023.
Johnson told The Associated Press he was excited to announce “I’ve got a blank sheet of paper, and we can now see what opportunities exist and start making a calendar.” Carvana has already told Johnson it will back whatever racing he pursues.
Johnson took two weeks from the IndyCar finale—with a weekend spent in England with Ganassi teammates Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti at the Goodwood Revival—before finalizing his decision to scale back. He told the AP he didn’t really need the time to ponder his future.
PRO FOOTBALL
• CLEVELAND—Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he flipped his Porsche in a one-car accident following practice Monday.
The team said Garrett was taken for emergency care but did not give details about his injuries or condition. The Browns said they are gathering more information.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it responded to a rollover crash around 3 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S on the right side of the road with rollover damage.
• MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.—Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol, according to coach Mike McDaniel, after appearing to slam his head against the ground in Miami’s win over Buffalo on Sunday.
Tagovailoa and McDaniel both said after the game that it was a back injury that was giving the third-year quarterback problems. And McDaniel reiterated Monday that Tagovailoa’s back and ankle are “sore” but the team will know more after he undergoes further testing.
Tagovailoa took a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano and appeared to be disoriented as he got back to his feet. The Dolphins originally said it was a head injury, and Tagovailoa missed Miami’s last three snaps of the first half. He returned to start the third quarter.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• ATLANTA—Geoff Collins is out as Georgia Tech’s football coach, fired Monday in the midst of his fourth season after failing to make headway with a brash plan to turn the Yellow Jackets into a national powerhouse through branding and promoting Atlanta’s big-city culture.
Collins was officially dumped during a meeting of the athletic association board two days after a 27-10 loss to Central Florida left him with a record of 10-28 at Georgia Tech.