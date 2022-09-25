CHICAGO—Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but the White Sox bullpen got tagged and Chicago was eliminated in the AL Central with a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth and Chicago’s sixth straight loss clinched the division for Cleveland. The Guardians held a big lead in the ninth at Texas when the clinching became official, and they held on for a 10-4 victory.
The White Sox, who won the AL Central last season in their first year under manager Tony La Russa, slipped to 76-77. La Russa hasn’t run the team since August because of a medical issue, and Miguel Cairo has been the acting manager.
• MIAMI—Don Mattingly wants what’s best for the Miami Marlins, what’s best for him and what’s best for his family.
And he decided that means it’s time to move on.
Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Marlins next season, announcing Sunday that he and team officials have decided a new voice is needed to lead the club going forward.
Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends. He said he met with Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng to talk about the future, and “all parties agreed” it’s time for a change.
AUTO RACING
• FORT WORTH, Texas—Tyler Reddick opened the round of 12 in NASCAR’s playoff with a victory at Texas on Sunday, winning a week after being one of the first four Cup drivers knocked out of title contention.
After none of the contenders won the first three races of the playoffs—a first in any round in this postseason format—the trend continued with the eliminated Reddick leading 53 of the final 54 laps on a long race day that went into the night.
Reddick survived an extended race that had a track-record 17 cautions, a record 36 lead changes, a 56-minute red flag for lightning and multiple tire issues leading to crashes—including playoff contenders Chase Elliott, the points leader going into the second round, and Christopher Bell.
Joey Logano was the runner-up, finishing 1.19 seconds back. Logano took over the points lead, by 12 over Ross Chastain.
PRO GOLF
• CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Jordan Spieth capped off a perfect week at the Presidents Cup and the Americans made it nine straight victories against an International team depleted by defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
The Internationals showed plenty of fight. They just don’t have a cup to show for it.
That stays squarely in the hands of an American team that was coming off a record romp over Europe in the Ryder Cup last year.
Xander Schauffele delivered the clinching point when he made a 6-foot par putt on the 18th hole for a 1-up victory over Corey Conners. That gave the Americans 15 1/2 points with five matches still on the course.
PRO BASKETBALL
• MILWAUKEE—Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton probably won’t be available for the beginning of the season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist this summer.
“Hopefully soon after that,” the three-time All-Star said Sunday at the Bucks’ Media Day event.
Middleton said he played through the wrist injury late last season before undergoing surgery. He was wearing a cast for much of the offseason before having it removed two weeks ago.
PRO FOOTBALL
• MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.—Thomas Morstead stepped into the middle of Miami’s end zone, swung his powerful right leg and booted a punt.
Right into the backside of blocker Trent Sherfield.
Nearly the butt of a bad joke ending, the Dolphins held on for the last laugh against the reigning AFC East champions instead.
Miami overcame what was quickly dubbed the “butt punt” by shutting down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills twice in the final minutes, improving to 3-0 with a 21-19 victory that ended with Allen desperately trying to spike the football on the edge of field goal range.