COSTA MESA, Calif.—Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been declared out for Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hamstring injury.
Allen sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday’s 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen said he felt a slight pull and the hamstring tightened after he planted his foot to the turf during the second quarter. Despite only seeing 22 snaps, he led the Chargers with 66 receiving yards and was tied for the lead in catches with four.
Coach Brandon Staley on Tuesday said Allen’s injury “is going to take some time.” Allen is in his 10th season and has caught at least 95 passes the past five years, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history.
• PITTSBURGH—Steelers running back Najee Harris expects to be available when Pittsburgh welcomes New England on Sunday.
Harris injured his left foot late in last week’s 23-20 overtime victory over Cincinnati and was replaced by rookie undrafted free agent Jaylen Warren. Harris’ leg was heavily wrapped in the aftermath, but he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and plans to be on the field as Pittsburgh tries to beat the Patriots for just the second time since 2011.
“I’m OK,” Harris said.
Asked what happened on the fourth-quarter carry that ended with his left leg being pinned awkwardly underneath him, Harris shrugged.
“Just football happened,” he said. “Football.”
PRO BASEBALL
• NEW YORK—More than 5,500 minor league baseball players formed a union on Wednesday, completing a lightning-fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier in an effort to boost annual salaries as low as $10,400.
Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association that a majority of the 5,567 players in the minor league bargaining unit had signed union authorization cards since the drive started Aug. 28. He did not provide the sides a specific number.
“This historic achievement required the right group of players at the right moment to succeed,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement.
“Minor leaguers have courageously seized that moment, and we look forward to improving their terms and conditions of employment through the process of good faith collective bargaining.”