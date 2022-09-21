A three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for seven seasons with Cleveland, Haden will sign a one-day contract with the Browns so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007.
Haden was a productive and popular player during his time in Cleveland. He made 81 starts, played in 90 games and made 19 interceptions before the Browns released him before the 2017 season.
He was also an ardent supporter of the Cleveland Cavaliers and often sat in the front row at their games. Haden was active in the community as well, serving as a Special Olympics ambassador, hosting youth football camps and donating to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
PRO BASEBALL
• MIAMI—Ian Happ hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Patrick Wisdom hit his 23rd homer for the Cubs, who had only four hits.
Down 3-1, the Cubs scored three in the eighth without a hit against Marlins relievers Steven Okert and Dylan Floro.
Okert (5-5) walked Zach McKinstry and Christopher Morel to start the inning. Okert then muffed Esteban Quiroz’s sacrifice bunt and threw errantly to first. McKinstry scored from second on the error while Morel and Quiroz advanced two bases.
Chicago tied it after Morel beat shortstop Miguel Rojas’ throw to the plate on a grounder by David Bote, with Quiroz advancing to third. Happ followed with a fly ball to left off Floro.
PRO BASKETBALL
• Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that came barely a week after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.
The decision was quickly applauded by many—among them, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the National Basketball Players Association and even Sarver’s partners in the ownership group that operates the Suns and Mercury.
Sarver made the announcement Wednesday, saying selling “is the best course of action,” although he initially hoped he would be able to keep control of the franchises—pointing to his record that, he claims, paints a dramatically different picture of who he is and what he stands for.