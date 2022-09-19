TAMPA, Fla.—Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has been suspended without pay for one game for his role in a scuffle that resulted in him and New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore being ejected from the Buccaneers-Saints game.
The NFL said Monday that Evans violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules by knocking Lattimore to the ground when the Buccaneers star intervened in a confrontation that initially involved Lattimore and Bucs teammates Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette.
Evans, who can appeal the decision, was suspended for next Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers.
• CLEVELAND—Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will miss Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after injuring his right ankle during Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the New York Jets.
Clowney got hurt in the third quarter while chasing Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. Clowney, who had a strip sack in the first half, struggled to get to the sideline before being evaluated in the medical tent. He left FirstEnergy Stadium in a walking boot.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• MINNEAPOLIS—Minnesota will enter Big Ten play without leading receiver Chris Autman-Bell, the sixth-year standout who has been scheduled for season-ending surgery on his right leg.
Autman-Bell was hurt in Minnesota’s 49-7 win over Colorado on Saturday, when he landed awkwardly while trying to catch on off-target throw in the second quarter. He grabbed his leg in pain, needed help leaving the field and was sent to a hospital for further examination.
PRO BASEBALL
• Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols could make this a milestone week for home runs.
Judge hit two more Sunday, raising his season total to 59, two shy of Roger Maris’ American League record. Now the slugger returns to Yankee Stadium, where New York plays its next six games. Pujols, meanwhile, is somewhat improbably closing in on the 700-homer mark after hitting 12 since the start of August. His career total is at 698.