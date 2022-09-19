Buccaneers Saints Football

Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans leaves the field after being thrown out of Sunday’s game against the Saints.

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla.—Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has been suspended without pay for one game for his role in a scuffle that resulted in him and New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore being ejected from the Buccaneers-Saints game.

The NFL said Monday that Evans violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules by knocking Lattimore to the ground when the Buccaneers star intervened in a confrontation that initially involved Lattimore and Bucs teammates Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette.

Recommended for you