BELOIT—Patrick Sanchez has been named the new Beloit College head men’s soccer coach.
He was promoted after serving as an interim assistant coach during the 2022 season, when he helped the Buccaneers go 2-4-2 for a fourth-place finish in the Midwest Conference, the program’s best showing in conference play in nearly a decade.
Sanchez has coached at every youth level and in multiple states, most recently as Director of Coaching for the SC Wave satellite program in Walworth. He is also on staff with the Wisconsin Olympic Development program as head coach for the 2008 boys. He holds a US Soccer coaching license.
The Fontana, Wis., native played Division 1 soccer at Valparaiso University.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• OMAHA, Neb.—Lauren Jensen scored 19 points and No. 25 Creighton defeated Marquette 68-42 on Sunday after holding the Golden Eagles to 14 points in the first half.
Creighton rolled to a 20-6 lead through one quarter and led 35-14 at halftime.
Chloe Marotta scored 20 points for Marquette and Hononegah grad Jordan King added 13. Only four players scored for the Golden Eagles (10-6, 3-4 Big East).
• MADISON, Wis.—Wisconsin senior guard Sydney Hilliard has announced that she’s leaving the team for personal reasons.
“I have decided that it is time for me to step away from the game of basketball, so I can concentrate on my own well-being,” Hilliard said Sunday in a statement released by the university.
Hilliard had started 67 career games for Wisconsin with averages of 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
PRO FOOTBALL
• DENVER—Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was carted off the field with what the team called a back injury late in the first half Sunday against Denver.
Williams spent several moments in the blue medical tent before the cart took him to the locker room. Williams had four catches for 32 yards.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• FRISCO, Texas—A different Dakota is celebrating a national championship nearly two decades after the border-state rivals moved up together to the Division I level.
South Dakota State won its first Football Championship Subdivision title Sunday as Mark Gronowski threw three touchdowns and ran 51 yards for another score as the Jackrabbits won 45-21 win over North Dakota State, which lost for the first time in its 10 FCS title game appearances since the move from NCAA Division II.