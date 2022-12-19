Fast start powers Brodhead boys past River Valley By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRODHEAD, Wis.—Jaxon Dooley converted three 3-pointers and was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line for 21 points to lead Brodhead to a 70-54 rout of visiting River Valley Monday night.Sam Searls matched his three treys and added 13 points for the Cardinals and Nathan Engen chipped in 10 points.The Cardinals led 46-25 at halftime and coasted to the victory, converting 10 treys.BRODHEAD 70, RIVER VALLEY 54River Valley…25 29—54Brodhead…..46 24—70RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts)—Lomasney 2 1-3 5, Rhoades 1 0-0 3, Olson 1 0-0 2, Fradette 1 0-1 3, Hanson 6 0-0 13, Pape 3 1-2 7, Johnson 1 3-4 6, Nabbefeld 4 2-2 13, Prochaska 0 0-1 0, Wiley 1 0-0 2, Myers 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 7-15 54.BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Bockhop 2 2-2 8, Pinnow 2 2-2 7, R. Searls 2 0-2 5, Dooley 7 4-4 21, S. Searls 5 0-1 13, Riese 2 2-3 6, Engen 4 2-5 10. Totals: 24 12-19 70.3-pointers: RV 7 (Nabbefeld 3, Johnson, Hanson, Fradette, Rhoades),. Brod 10 (Dooley 3, S. Searls 3, Bockhop 2, Pinnow, R. Searls). Fouled out: Myers. Total fouls: RV 20, Brod 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Winnebago County Sheriff's Office releases information on the high speed chase in Beloit Belvidere automobile assembly plant targeted for closure Wisconsin DNR grant to assist in demolition in downtown Beloit Beloit man accused of domestic violence, gun offense Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime