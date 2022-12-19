BRODHEAD, Wis.—Jaxon Dooley converted three 3-pointers and was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line for 21 points to lead Brodhead to a 70-54 rout of visiting River Valley Monday night.

Sam Searls matched his three treys and added 13 points for the Cardinals and Nathan Engen chipped in 10 points.

