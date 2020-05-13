BELOIT—Bryanth Farr never saw it coming.
On a routine check of his email, Farr received a message that rocked the Beloit native’s world.
It was a message from his school. It said don’t come back. We’re closed.
Farr attended Holy Family College in Manitowoc this year and had a banner basketball season, averaging 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds.
But he won’t get to play out his senior year in his home state.
“It came out of nowhere,” Farr said. “They didn’t give us any hints before or anything. And they didn’t try to contact us one by one, either. It was just a mass email that went out to all the students.”
The school said the COVID-19 pandemic was a significant reason the school shut down.
“They had been in debt before COVID,” Farr said. “But that just made it much worse. They were going to have to refund the room and board for a lot of students, and that just put them over the top.”
It wasn’t long after word of the school’s closing got out that Farr began hearing from schools. And the first one to reach out was Rio Grande University in Rio Grande, Ohio.
As it turned out, that’s where Farr will finish his collegiate career.
“As soon as they found out about the school closing, they reached out right away,” Farr said. “I’m big on consistency, and this coaching staff really made me feel welcome. I had a number of schools reach out and I had a few other offers, but Rio Grande was the only one that was on me from the start and kept talking to me just about every day.”
Farr said he will miss the small Christian school.
“It was pretty cool for the most part,” Farr said. “There weren’t a ton of resources up there, but it was a nice school. Definitely not your typical big school.”
Farr’s banner season for Holy Family came after a couple of solid years for Rock Valley College.
“At Beloit Memorial, I really didn’t get serious about basketball until my senior year,” Farr said. “That’s when it first started, at least. But then I really didn’t blossom until my sophomore year at Rock Valley. Then this past year for Holy Family was the best I ever had.”
Farr said beyond dropping some serious weight, his basketball skills improved signficantly.
“In high school, I was pretty much just a big body,” Farr said. “Since then, I’ve really expanded my post game and my outside shot. All facets of my game have improved.”
Farr is eager to play for first-year coach Ryan Arrowood, who was named the new boss on March 31.
“He was a coach at a prep school called Huntington Prep,” Farr said. “Guys like Andrew Wiggins and Thomas Bryant played for him, so I’m excited about that. I think he’s got all the necessary tools to get us where we want to go, which is the national tournament.”
The RedStorm will need some immediate help. The team lost two seniors, while a number of would-be returners, including their leading scorer, transferred out of the program following the season.
“I definitely expect to contribute right away,” Farr said. “They told me that they had a couple of scholarships to give out to guards, but only one for a big man, and they wanted me to fill it. It’s a full scholarship, so it’s a great opportunity. As soon as they are cleared to have people back on campus, I’m ready to get there and get started.”
