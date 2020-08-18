BELOIT—Beloit Snappers fans will be able to view the progress of construction at the new Riverbend Stadium site in real time.
A camera provided in partnership with Corporate Contractors, Inc., is installed on the City of Beloit water tower and will provide 24/7 updates from its centerfield view every 15 minutes.
“We’re so excited to give the community a chance to be more engaged in the construction process,” general manager Jeff Gray said Tuesday. “This is a really unique opportunity for our fans to follow the progress in real time and watch their ballpark take shape.”
Fans can access the camera from the team website or by visiting https://app.truelook.com/?u=cr1597062873.
The new stadium, privately funded by Diane Hendricks of Hendricks Commercial Properties, Quint Studer of the Studer Family of Companies, and community investors from across Rock County, is set to open in 2021 and will usher in a new era of Beloit Snappers baseball.
Featuring a capacity of over 3,500, a 360-degree concourse, an indoor stadium club, outdoor group areas, and artificial turf, the ballpark will serve as the home field for the Snappers and be utilized for community events throughout the year.