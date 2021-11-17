It’s 2027. The meat packers union of Wisconsin is in an uproar. They are upset and offended that they’ve been reduced to a mascot for over a hundred years, all their hard work and sacrifice to provide Wisconsinites with high quality meats diminished into a drunk man with his shirt off and a giant cheese wedge on his head in -15 degree weather.
They demand the Green Bay Packers change their name or else they will come to Lambeau, pack the whole place up, and ship it out of Wisconsin for forever. They are packers, you know.
Not wanting to upset the meat packer union (they all carry cleavers), the Packers change their name to something relevant to the area and connects with the history of Wisconsin, the Green Bay Cheesers.
Fans are up in arms, irate at their beloved Packers getting a new name.
“I’ll never cheer for the Cheesers!” says Cliff Stupidski on Metabeta, the next new name for Facebook. “I’ll never go to a game ever again in my life!”
“The Cheesers is so stupid and I hope the team moves to St. Louis,” writes @GoldenEagles4Life on Tweeter, the younger, cooler version of Twitter.
“I hope they lose every game because I only ever cheered for a mascot not the actual players on the field,” @NeverLeftGreenBay scribes, unironically, under a photo of the new logo with a red X over it on Instagram, which is unchanged because it’s just pictures and perfect.
“This name is so offensive that the entire record book of Green Bay should be erased and the franchise folded and destroyed,” wrote #notroblucas in graffiti on a wall of the Paper Tree Hotel in Appleton.
Then opening day comes as the Cheesers, coming off a 3-14 season, play host to the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears. The bleachers...fill up. The stadium is packed. The hot dogs are sold. The beers are chugged. The cheese is grated (it’s a new tradition). Despite all the online hullabaloo, everything is normal.
Want to know why? Because you cheer for the team, not the mascot! Nobody really cares if the Packers are called the Packers or not. You are cheering for your local team, not your local mascot (unless your mascot is Gritty, then you cheer like hell for him lest he drags you into the abyss for disobeying him).
All the people who would comment online about hating it or refusing to watch the team either lied and are watching opening day like everyone else or were never going or watching anyway.
Can people not like a new name? Absolutely. The Cheesers, while it opens up a bounty of mascot possibilities, would be a silly name. But to stop watching a team because the name changed is absurd. Do you stop loving your daughter when her last name changed from Stupidski to Bartokowalskski? No! It’s just a name! Nothing else is changed!
Which obviously brings me to the Beloit baseball team officially announcing the name change from the Snappers to the Sky Carp. First, I want it known I loved the Snappers name and thought it was incredibly unique and fun. I worked for the Snappers in high school, covered a few major leaguers who played there and grabbed more than a few drinks on the late night deck with some Snapper staff, including the best media relations guy in Beloit baseball history, Erik Vandyck.
But I’d like to remind everyone about my column earlier this year when I was fully on board with the Snappers’ name change and even pegged Sky Carp as the best option. The logo is great (the goose has a little scarf on!) and while the color scheme isn’t my favorite, it’s better than something like green and gold. Puke. Also, after how long it took the new stadium to be built, starting with a new name is actually a good idea. It’s a fresh start for Beloit baseball and one that is hopefully going to be fully supported by the local communities. Beloit is now a minor league destination city, not a flyover city.
I truly hope the people of Beloit realize how special it is to have the cheap and fun entertainment of a full season minor league baseball team in their backyard. And now they have a beautiful new stadium to watch it in. Let’s not pretend Pohlman Field was...good.
ABC Supply Stadium is, by all accounts, gorgeous. I am excited to get down there when my children can handle a game, but it might be a few years. Right now my son would see the goose mascot, start screaming “BIRD BIRD BIRD” at him and try to tackle him. We don’t go out much. Sidenote, when is the naming contest? Can we name the mascot Spelius McGoose in honor of George Spelius? I’ll also accept Honkers.
But to all the haters out there, zip it. Or, even better, maybe go and just see if you can come to grips with a giant goose running the bases instead of a giant turtle. The games are fun! The food is good! The cost can’t be beat! And who knows, maybe you’ll enjoy the fourth inning target practice game (I am assuming something with goose poop will be utilized or else it’s a huge wasted opportunity).
My Sky Carp sweatshirt is on the way and I even paid the $10 shipping, so you know I am fully committed. If the ownership group, who I have never met and I’m fairly certain don’t know I exist, did want to send me any more free swag, I’ll happily wear it around Sun Prairie to promote the mighty Sky Carp. But don’t let the negativity Metabeta posts bring you down...this is a great and historic moment for Beloit baseball.
Conversely, it was not a great or historic day for my NFL picks.
“Is it ever?”
“Shut up, Honkers!” God that goose is a jerk. Anyway, here are the picks.
