• GIANTS 20, WASHINGTON 19: In East Rutherford, Joe Judge won't have a lot of time to enjoy his first win as New York Giants coach.
In fact, the 38-year-old Judge barely had time to celebrate as the Giants rode a wild final four minutes, a decisive play by Mr. Irrelevant and a game-saving late stop by the defense on a 2-point conversion to a 20-19 victory over Washington on Sunday.
After the final whistle, Judge hugged people on the sideline and then immediately starting thinking about playing the Eagles in Philadelphia on Thursday night.
“The emotional sideline was just joy for players," Judge said. “To see them smile and see them rewarded for hard work, that's really why you play.”
The Giants, who blew a 10-point lead, gave Judge a game ball and doused him with liquid from bottles in the locker room after the game, which was decided on two big plays in the final 3 1/2 minutes.
• DOLPHINS 24, JETS 0: In Miami, the mood of the bearded spectator in the New York Jets jersey was tough to judge as he sat in the stands during the fourth quarter Sunday, because he wore a sack over his head with only the eyes exposed. Plus a protective pandemic mask over his mouth.
He probably wasn't smiling. Adam Gase sure wasn't.
The winless Jets reached a new low Sunday when they were shut out by AFC East rival Miami for the first time in 38 seasons, losing 24-0.
The dismal offensive showing left the Jets (0-6) as the NFL's lone winless team and turned up the heat on play caller Gase, who also happens to be their head coach.
