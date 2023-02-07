BELOIT—Beloit Turner boys basketball head coach Ken Watkins might want to write down exactly what it was he said to his team at halftime on Tuesday night.
Because whatever it was, the Trojans came out of the locker room and poured on 63 second-half points as they surged to a 93-78 win over Lake Mills.
“We talked about limiting them to one and done,” Watkins said. “I thought that our pressure and depth might get to them a little bit. That’s as good a second half as I’ve been a part of in recent memory.”
The L-Cats (11-7), who currently sit atop the Capitol Conference standings, came out at the start of the game knocking down shot after shot.
Turner’s (17-2) dynamic offense kept pace, but the defense couldn’t seem to find a way to limit an aggressive Lake Mills offense that found points on both the perimeter and inside.
“We weathered the early storm of them shooting it really well,” Watkins said. “There were a couple of times it looked like things could balloon, but we never let it get out of reach.”
Senior Will Lautertbach was a big part of the solid offense in the first half as he put up 10 points before halftime with his quick, hard-nosed drives to the basket.
“Will’s been phenomenal on both ends of the floor,” Watkins said. “He’s a guy that doesn’t quit playing hard and has a knack for getting a key basket or rebound. He’s been like clockwork recently.”
The L-Cats held a slim 34-30 lead at halftime, but the Trojans couldn’t be stopped afterwards.
Junior Zay Howard helped force turnovers and turn them into buckets early as the Trojans’ defense had several big steals in the second half.
“We picked up the energy,” Lauterbach said. “We pressured and got in the passing lanes. They’re a young team, so we just wanted to pressure more.”
The score stayed close until Lake Mills’ Matthew Stenbroten picked up his fifth foul before receiving a technical. The Trojans picked up six points off the possession with four free throws and a layup to make it 71-63.
“It was a big part of the game,” Lauterbach said. “We had to take advantage of it. It helped the momentum a lot.”
Turner never looked back as senior Konner Giddley stole the ball and hit shots while Lauterbach hit some layups and a three as the Trojans kept their foot on the gas for the win.
Giddley led Turner with 25 points while Lauterbach scored 23 as five different Trojans scored into the double-digits.
“We just kept pushing the ball and getting up the floor quick,” Lauterbach said of the offense. “We’re a hard offense to gameplan for. We play hard and fast. It’s fun when our offense is rolling.”
It was just one of many tough games to come for Turner, which has a rematch with Edgerton, one of the two teams the Trojans lost to this season, on Thursday.
“I told the guys tonight, this feels good,” Watkins said. “But we’ve got to have a short memory and get ready to go for a really tough opponent who’s going to be ready to play.”
TURNER 93, LAKE MILLS 78
LM…..34 44—78
BT……30 63—93
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts)—Horkan 4 0-0 9, Stenbroten 6 4-4 18, Bender 10 4-5 25, Carrigan 4 0-0 10, Schaefer 1 0-0 3, Wendorf 1 0-0 2, Benish 4 0-0 11. Totals: 30 8-9 78.
TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Howard 5 4-5 14, Giddley 8 6-6 25, Teague-Johnson 6 1-3 14, Lauterbach 10 2-3 23, Hoppe 1 0-0 2, Sutherland 2 0-0 4, Repta 4 2-2 11. Totals: 36 15-19 93.
3-pointers: LM 10 (Benish 3, Stenbroten 2, Carrigan 2, Horkan, Schaefer), BT 6 (Giddley 3, Teague-Johnson, Lauterbach, Repta). Fouled out: Stenbroten. Total fouls: LM 17, BT 14.