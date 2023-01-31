ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—The Parkview boys basketball team certainly flexed its offensive muscle on Tuesday night.
Now the Vikings just need their defense to provide some support.
Parkview had three different players score over 20 points but it wasn’t enough as it fell to Williams Bay 92-85 at Parkview High School.
“We played our hearts out,” senior Rusty Klitzman said. “That’s all I can say. We played a good game. We played good, fundamental team basketball. We just came up a little bit short.”
The Vikings (5-12, 3-5 Trailways-South) came out of the gates hot as shots fell while their stout defense contested shots and forced turnovers to make the Bulldogs (10-4, 5-1) struggle to produce on offense.
“I told them at the beginning of the game to keep that energy and positivity up,” head coach Mary Crane said. “Season’s winding down. Go make some memories and have fun. Just do what you can do. I know what they’re capable of.”
The Vikings jumped out to a 24-10 lead with Klitzman providing 12 of those points.
“I’ve just worked on my confidence,” Klitzman said. “I’m just trying to think smart and positive on the court. If you miss a shot, nothing you can do about it. Just get back on defense and make another play.”
But Williams Bay fought its way back in, hitting seven three-pointers through the latter part of the second half to take a 42-40 lead into halftime.
“Our main defense is a three-two, so the weak spots are the threes,” Klitzman said. “Tonight they were just hitting them. We were trying our hardest to close out, get a hand up there and knock them down.”
Parkview switched to man defense, which it is less comfortable in, and the game quickly turned into an offensive shootout.
Senior Gauge Pomplun scored the first seven points out of halftime to give the Vikings a 47-42 lead. He finished with 23 points.
“Getting it to Gauge was a huge adjustment that we made at halftime,” Crane said. “And that was working. He always rebounds and gets a few blocks, and I told them to start looking for him on the inside.”
The Vikings used their offensive firepower to take a 72-61 lead, but the Bulldogs’ defense started forcing turnovers and missed shots while continuing to sink those treys, overtaking the lead with a 31-13 run and keeping it.
Klitzman finished with a team-high 28 points.
“Rusty is just a maniac on the court,” Crane said. “He just goes a mile a minute. He’s super aggressive. If he misses a shot, he’s going to go in for that rebound.”
Freshman Aiden Crane finished with 23 points while sinking five treys.
“We’re not just a one spot team,” coach Crane said. “ We can pull up from anywhere. We’ve been running a dribble drive this season. Both Rusty and Aiden can create a shot.”
WILLIAMS BAY 92, PARKVIEW 85
WB…............42 50—92
Parkview………40 45—85
WILLIAMS BAY (fg ft-fta pts)—King 9 8-9 28, Randall 9 4-6 28, Robbins 3 0-0 8, McKean 2 0-0 5, Valadez 5 7-7 19, McClenathan 2 0-0 4. Totals: 33 19-22 92.
PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts)—Cronin 1 3-4 7, Klitzman 10 5-7 28, Crane 9 0-0 23, Pomplun 10 3-8 23, Treinen 2 0-0 5. Totals: 32 11-19 85.
3-pt. Goals: WB 11 (Randall 4, King 2, Robbins 2, Valadez 2, McKean), Park 10 (Crane 5, Klitzman 3, Cronin, Treinen). Fouled out: None. Total Fouls: WB 14, Park 16.