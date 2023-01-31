BDN_230201_Parkview
Buy Now

Senior Gauge Pomplun (32) takes to the sky to avoid several defenders as he readies to take a shot on Tuesday night in Orfordville.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY. NEWS

ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—The Parkview boys basketball team certainly flexed its offensive muscle on Tuesday night.

Now the Vikings just need their defense to provide some support.

Recommended for you