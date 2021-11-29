BELOIT—The Beloit Turner wrestling program is in very healthy shape.
Trojans coach Matt Ries said the team graduated zero seniors and is raring to begin competing.
“We’ve got 35 total out for the team,” Ries said. “31 boys and four girls. We are two-deep at every weight, and three at many. It’s the most I’ve ever had. I also think this is going to be the deepest team I’ve ever had here. Two years ago we sent four kids to state, but we also had some real weak spots. This team doesn’t have any pushovers.”
Ries said the strength of the team will come in the middle weights.
“From 138 pounds to 182, we’re really tough to beat,” Ries said. “We’ve got Justin Teague, Nate Pozzani, Jon Torsini and Jackson Burk are all in there. We have three freshmen or first-year guys that are fighting it out for 170, and they are all solid, and then we have Cal Ries at 182. We’ve got returners at 195, 220 and heavyweight. Zack Ries will be at 120 and he will anchor us in the lower weights.”
The enthusiasm early on has been clear.
“There’s a lot of excitement from the guys who didn’t get to have the full experience last year,” Ries said. “Guys like Cal and Jackson who have really high expectations. And the younger guys, they don’t know any different and they are just following the lead of the older guys. They got what they needed to get done last year, but it’s going to be great for them to get back on a normal schedule with tournaments and individual postseason again.”
Ries said the four girls on the team are working just as hard.
“I’ve told them that they really are the trailblazers,” Ries said. “We all know women who were the first to play basketball when it was officially recognized by the WIAA, and in 20 years, they’ll be able to say that, too. They will have the chance to get their own state tournament, and the girls who are good enough to wrestle on their own varsity teams will have the choice to wrestle against girls or boys once you get to the postseason.”
Burk is intrigued with the possibilities this team possesses.
“We’re working harder every day than we did the last,” Burk said. “With not having any seniors graduate last year, we realize the potential we have. We know if we work hard, we can go big places.”
Cal Ries said the team’s leadership will carry a lot of weight as the season moves on.
“Throughout the weight classes, there are seniors that will lead the way,” Ries said. “Not only for this year, but also set an example for the future. I think all of us who were back from last year, we’re just excited for things to get back to normal. With tournaments, you’re going to get a lot better idea of where you’re at as you head into postseason. I’d love to get to Madison and finish somewhere on the podium.”
Coach Ries believes his team can contend for a Rock Valley Conference title.
“You’ve got to mention Evansville first,” Ries said. “Until somebody goes and takes the title from them, it’s theirs. But East Troy returns 10 seniors, so they are going to be really tough as well.”
The Trojans begin their journey on the mat Saturday at a tournament in Johnson Creek.