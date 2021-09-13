ROCKTON—Jorge Pichardo is starting his cross country coaching career in a pretty darn good spot.
Pichardo, who ran in high school for Harvard (Ill.) and in college for Viterbo, is the new head coach of the Hononegah girls cross country team.
That squad brought back nine of its top 10 runners, and added a defector from the golf squad who is doing big things early in the season.
The Indians easily won the NIC-10 preview meet, and Pichardo has high expectations for the team.
“I definitely want to win the conference,” Pichardo said. “We showed in the preview meet what we are capable of. We just need to stay healthy and work hard the way we have been in practice. We’ve got a tough field in the regional and sectional meet, but with this group, anything is possible.”
The Indians placed five of the first seven runners in the NIC-10 preview meet, held last week. Leading the way was Indigo Sterud, a junior that had a terrific season last year.
Sterud ran a 19:34 to placed second in the preview race.
“Indigo has been a superstar for us before I got here,” Pichardo said. “She worked really hard over the summer even though she also had a job that she worked a lot of hours on, and that work is showing up now. She just does whatever I ask her to do in practice, whether that’s going hard or taking it easy on a light day.”
The Indians plucked Allyson Niedfeldt from the golf team, and the sophomore promptly placed third in the preview race, 16 seconds behind Sterud.
Senior Hailey Henry, one of the team captains, has been a four-year varsity competitor. Henry placed fifth in the preview race with a 20:25. Erin Collins (sixth, 20:37), Isabelle Molitor (seventh, 20:37), Sam Risley (ninth, 20:44) and Sophie Balsley (10th, 20:44) also notched top 10 finishes for the deep and talented squad.
Pichardo said his years of running experience, including those spent in college, have been beneficial.
“It’s been good on both ends,” Pichardo said. “I had some experience with coaches that I didn’t enjoy, and I want to make sure and not repeat mistakes that I saw with that. And I had some great coaches, too, and I can take a lot of the techniques and workouts and modify them for this team.”
He’s also well aware that in his first year coaching after taking over from longtime coach Darryl Rohrer, he doesn’t have all the answers.
“I’m always asking the girls for feedback,” Pichardo said. “If they feel like I’m doing something that isn’t right, or they’d like to try something different, I’m always open to suggestions and have open communication with them.”
The Indians will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Woodstock to compete at the Byrne Fest meet.
• BOYS TEAM: The Hononegah boys cross country squad lost a lot of talent and experience to graduation, and placed fifth at the NIC-10 preview meet.
They are led by senior Bailen Estrada, who placed seventh at the preview meet with a 16:38. Chris Schwuchow also recorded a top 10 finish, placing 10th with a 16:49.
Belvidere North dominated the meet, finishing with 18 points. Boylan placed a distant second with 86. The Blue Thunder had the meet’s top four runners.