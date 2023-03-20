ROCKTON—Head coach Denny McKinney has high hopes for his 2003 Hononegah softball team and really, who can argue with him?
Not when the returning conference champions have all six of their All-NIC-10 First Teamers returning this spring.
Seniors Briella Sendele, Joscelyn Bennett, Amanda Williams, Sierra Armstrong and Lexi Bach as well as junior Danielle Franz were named to the First Team a year ago. Sendele and Franz are two-time First Team selections.
“Our kids have high expectations,” McKinney said. “We had a real successful season last year. We expect to be one of the leaders in the conference again and we think we have a good shot at regionals. The goal is to get past sectionals and have an opportunity to play in the supers for a chance at state. I think this team has the talent and if the ball bounces right we have a chance to advance.
“We’ll have a number of what I call ‘banana peel’ games along the way. On paper we will look like the favorite, but if you don’t go in and stay up and play the game right it’s easy to slip and fall.”
A Rock Valley College recruit, Sendele led last season’s 26-4 Indians with a .506 batting average and .600 on-base percentage. She patrolled center field and also saw some action behind the plate.
Sendele and Bennett tied for the team high in hits with 39 and she and Franz tied for RBI honors with 34. They give the Indians a pair of big bats in the top of the order.
Franz led the team in home runs with eight and extra-base hits with 19, tying Williams in doubles with nine. She and Williams both played catcher and third base a year ago. Franz allowed only three stolen bases last season.
Bennett played shortstop last season and most likely will be there again. The team’s leading base stealer with 20, she also hit .459.
One would think the Indians wouldn’t have any worries in the pitching department with both Bach and Armstrong returning, but both have battled early-season injuries. Last season, Bach had 71 strikeouts and 24 walks in 61 innings pitched. She posted an ERA of 3.21. Armstrong had 50 strikeouts and 20 walks in 56 innings with an ERA of 2.42.
Both are also solid at the plate. Bach batted .400 and did not commit an error as a pitcher or first baseman in 93 total chances. Armstrong batted .441 and drove in 30 runs.
“We have both of our pitchers who logged the most innings last year, but one is definitely on the shelf for probably half the season in Lexi and Sierra has been having back and hip problems so we have to really watch the number of innings we have her work,” McKinney said. “The upside is that we have some other kids who are going to get opportunities and I expect them to perform very well.”
The other pitching candidates include freshman right-hander Aislynn Palmer and returnee Zoey Calhoun, a left-hander.
“Aislyn throws really well and Zoe pitched for us last year and is a fine pitcher with great control and off-speed pitches. Both of those kids will probably be our primary pitchers on the varsity and we have some girls on jayvee who could pitch for the majority of the varsity teams in our conference.”
When they aren’t pitching, Palmer and Calhoun will likely be in the starting lineup somewhere. Palmer can play any spot on the infield and Calhoun is a corner outfielder.
When the Indians open on Thursday at Swanson Stadium against perennial power Huntley, McKinney said Armstrong will get the starting nod with Franz at catcher, Williams at third, Bennett at shortstop, Mali McMaster at second, Palmer at first, Calhoun in left, Sendee in center and Natalie Kinney in right.
With several NIC-10 opponents really struggling, McKinney tried to make his non-conference schedule as challenging as possible starting with Huntley.
“They’re solid every season,” he said. “They have a number of successful travel programs feeding into them and they just have that swagger that we’re still trying to develop. We still get back on our heels when we play some of the top teams and that’s something we need to overcome.”