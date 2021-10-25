BELOIT—Nine years ago, Beloit Snapper Eddie Rosario was living in the basement of his host family and biggest fan, 11-year-old batboy Corbin Ovist.
Today, Rosario is the reigning National League Championship Series MVP and Ovist is still a loyal supporter.
“My family has followed Eddie’s career and wherever he has played, we have attended some games in Chicago or Milwaukee and he has left tickets,” Ovist said. “We would always see him after the game. We went to Chicago this summer when he was with the Cleveland Indians and playing the White Sox.
“Then he got hurt and he was playing in Triple A when he got traded to the (Atlanta) Braves. So he went from playing in the minors to being the MVP of the NLCS. He got hot at the right time in the postseason.”
Now Rosario and the Braves are headed to the World Series to face the Houston Astros.
“Eddie was on the best team the Minnesota Twins put in Beloit in 2012,” Ovist said. “My family had hosted players for three years, but from places like Kansas or Florida. That was the first time we had Latin players like Eddie and Miguel Sano. After that, we became the family that took over the Puerto Rican, Dominican, Cuban, Venezuelan ballplayers who came through.”
Many, like Rosario, spoke only spotty English. They attended classes at the ballpark where they learned the language.
“People asked us how we got by because of the language barrier, but we shared a bond in our love for baseball,” Ovist said. “I experienced so much because of it, being a batboy and having those players live with us. I learned most of what I know about baseball from them. The pitches I learned how to throw, I learned from Snappers. I based my whole game on watching them.”
Ovist was a standout pitcher and shortstop for Beloit Memorial and the summer Legion team and then went on to play at Rock Valley College.
That 2012 season did have a rough spot for Rosario. He was hit with a line drive in batting practice and suffered a broken jaw that sidelined him a significant stretch of the season.
“After he got hurt, Eddie asked that we talk to his father on the telephone and we thought oh, man, this is going to be a problem,” Ovist said. “But it turned out he had come to the U.S. a few years earlier and lived in Boston. He was earning money while Eddie and his mom and family still lived in Puerto Rico. He spoke fluent English.
“Eddie’s dad ended up coming to Beloit and staying at our house. He took Eddie to all his appointments while he recuperated. We eventually met his whole family.”
Rosario eventually returned to the Snappers’ lineup and had a breakout year. A fourth-round pick in the 2010 June Amateur Draft, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder hit .296 with 32 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs in 392 at-bats. He drove in 70 runs playing predominantly second base.
With a lineup that included sluggers Miguel Sano and Kennys Vargas, the Snappers scored 694 runs that season and went 77-63 to finish second in the MWL’s Western Division. In the playoffs they were jettisoned in the opening round by the Clinton LumberKings.
Switched to the outfield, Rosario made it to the big leagues with the Twins in 2015 and had several outstanding seasons there. He hit 27 homers with 78 RBIs and a .290 batting average in 2017. The following year was nearly identical with 24 homers, 77 RBIs and a .288 average. In 2019, he hit .276 with a career-high 32 homers and 109 RBIs.
“I always thought Eddie and Sano had the best chances of anybody on that Snappers team of making it big,” Ovist said. “Eddie’s arm got stronger and he ended up in the outfield and Sano obviously has hit a lot of bombs for the Twins.”
Rosario always pounded Indians’ pitching, particularly at Progressive Field. The Indians decided to go all-in on him and signed him as a free agent for 2021, with a one-year deal worth $8 million dollars. Four months into that contract, he had hit just .254 with 15 doubles, seven homers and 45 RBI and landed on the injured list July 30.
Rosario was playing in Triple-A when he was traded to the Braves, along with $500,000 to help pay the $3 million still left on his contract.
He hit .271 in 33 regular-season games for the Braves. The highlight was hitting for the cycle against the Giants on Sept. 19, on just five pitches.
Always a streaky hitter, Rosario picked the best time to turn up the heat. He hit .500 in the NLCS with three homers and nine RBIs. In the deciding Game 6 won by Atlanta 4-2, he hit the decisive three-run homer. Overall in the playoffs, he is hitting .474 with three homers and 11 RBIs.
“I was there at Eddie’s career starting point and we still tag each other on Facebook,” Ovist said. “He’s not a family member, but it feels like he is. That mutual relationship is never going to go away.”
Keep on swatting homers, Eddie!