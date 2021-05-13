WHITEWATER, Wis.—Shelvin Garrett II, a Beloit Memorial graduate, earned All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) accolades by virtue of finishing with a second place in the WIAC Outdoor Championships.
Garrett teamed with Thomas Kelly, Dwayne Ford and Victor Rinaldi to finish runnerup in the 4x100-meter relay in a time of 41.27 seconds. Garrett also finished sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 46-04.75 (14.14 meters).
The Warhawks finished second at the meet for the fifth time in the past six years.