IOWA CITY, Iowa—University of Iowa redshirt freshman {dfn}Tony Cassioppi{/dfn} has been named to the 2020 Amateur Wrestling News All-Rookie Team.
Cassioppi, a 2018 graduate of Hononegah High School,, was named a first-team honoree at 285 pounds. He finished the season 20-3 overall and was the No.3 seed at the 2020 NCAA Championships, earning All-America honors.
He started every dual for the top-ranked Hawkeyes, recorded nine wins over ranked opponents, and won the 2019 Midlands Championship. He is also on the Academic All-Big Ten and NWCA Scholar American teams.
The 2020 AWN All-Rookie Teams were announced Tuesday by Amateur Wrestling News.
PRO FOOTBALL
CHARLOTTE, N.C. —The Panthers have signed cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year deal.
The move fills a major need for the team in the defensive backfield. Prior to the signing, Carolina only had one cornerback with three-plus years of experience going into this upcoming season. While Apple won’t turn 25 until August, he has spent the last four seasons in the league and playing in 55 regular season games and three postseason games during that time.
Adding a veteran cornerback was the team’s top area that it was looking to address. General manager Marty Hurney said Wednesday on WFNZ that the Panthers were looking to add a veteran at the position that fit with what the team was looking to do while the young players they drafted continue to develop.
Previously this offseason, Apple had a deal in place to join the Raiders, however, that fell through and he became a free agent again at the beginning of April.
PRO BASEBALL
SAN FRANCISCO —The Kansas City Royals have moved—not actually, but legally.
The Royals changed their legal home from Missouri to Delaware last fall during the process of the team’s sale from David Glass to a group headed by John Sherman. The switch was mentioned Monday in a filing with the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals by Major League Baseball’s law firm in its defense of a lawsuit by minor leaguers claiming they are not being paid minimum wage.
Kansas City Royals Baseball Corp., a Missouri corporation, had been a defendant in the suit, which was filed in 2014. That company filed a certificate of conversion with the Missouri secretary of state on Nov. 19 to convert to Kansas City Royals Baseball Club Inc., a Delaware corporation.
