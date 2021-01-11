Jared Veldheer, who started at right tackle for the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs last year, may make a return to their lineup Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the veteran offensive tackle will sign with the Packers.
He could be the answer to a future trivia question if he plays for the Packers in their NFC division playoff game in Green Bay. He would become the first player in NFL history to play postseason games for two different playoff teams in the same season.
Veldheer, 33, started at left tackle for the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in their wild-card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. He can sign with the Packers because he was on the Colts’ practice squad and was elevated only for the Colts’ playoff game and not signed to the 53-man roster.
The 6-foot-8, 322-pounder should be allowed to practice in Green Bay immediately because he was in the Colts’ COVID-19 testing program.
Last season, the Packers lured Veldheer out of retirement and signed him in November of 2019. He was pressed into service at right tackle in an NFC division playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks due to Bryan Bulaga’s illness.
The Colts signed Veldheer to their practice squad last month.
The Packers’ offensive line lost All-Pro left tackle Dave Bakhtiari to a torn ACL in practice prior to the regular season finale. Billy Turner started in his place and the Packers put Rick Wagner at right tackle.
Veldheer is most likely being signed for depth, but with Wagner battling his own knee problems, he could step in at one of the tackle spots and Turner could be moved back to his primary position of right guard.
Veldheer was originally drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.