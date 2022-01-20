Derek Carrier, the Beloit College football standout who beat the odds and spent 10 years in the National Football League, announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that he is retiring.
“It is with great joy and excitement that I can say after 10 incredible years playing in the NFL that it is time for me to call it a career,” the 31-year-old tight end said. “So much has changed over this past decade. Dora and I got married, (we) have three amazing kids, and enough friendships and memories to last a lifetime.”
Carrier was a prep star in football and basketball at Edgerton High School. The Wisconsin Badgers offered him the opportunity to play Division I college football as a preferred walk-on, but Carrier chose to attend Beloit College where he could play both football and basketball. After two seasons on the basketball team, he gave that up, but did run indoor track for a season.
On the football field, the 6-foot-3 receiver had a record-setting career with 189 receptions for 3,1111 yards. He caught 29 career touchdown passes. He caught 75 passes in 2011 and 64 in 2010. He had 1,250 receiving yards in 2011 and 1,044 in 2010.
Despite his Division III roots, all 32 NFL teams asked for game film of Carrier. They really became interested when he attended a pro day at the University of Wisconsin and put up metrics that rivaled the Division I prospects.
He still went undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft, but signed as a free agent with the Oakland Raiders. He was a victim of the final cuts, but the Philadelphia Eagles picked him up and put him on their practice squad for that season and the start of 2013.
The San Francisco 49ers put Carrier on their active roster by the end of the 2013 season. He played two years there and spent 2015 and 2016 with the Washington Redskins. He was with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and returned to the Raiders in 2018, playing for the team ever since. He moved with the franchise to Las Vegas.
This past season he caught two passes for 13 yards, both coming against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 19. For his career, he caught 59 passes for 529 yards and three touchdowns. He was often a special-teams performer on whatever team he was on.
“I am so thankful for all of my family and friends as well,” Carrier wrote. “Your love and support throughout the years has been incredible. From team to team you have all been the best support system I could ever ask for. Looking back over my career I can certainly see the providential hand of God guiding me and working in my life.”
Carrier said he will now transition to a full-time pastoral ministry
“I have felt the Lord’s calling over the last several years and have absolute peace knowing now is the time to step into my next role,” Carrier wrote. “I can’t stress enough how much everyone’s love and support has meant over the last 10 years and how thankful I am to the Lord for allowing me to play a game I love for as long as I have. As much as I will miss the roar of 70,000 screaming fans, I cannot wait for the work I have been called to next.