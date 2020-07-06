LOS ANGELES —Dodgers pitcher Jimmy Nelson will undergo surgery on his lower back and miss the upcoming shortened season.
Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Nelson’s back had been bothering him since the start of spring training in February before camps were shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We just couldn’t get him on track physically,” Roberts said on a video call. “He was frustrated throughout the spring. After quarantining and giving him time off, it just never came around.”
The surgery will be performed Tuesday in Los Angeles by Dr. Robert Watkins.
Nelson signed a $1.25 million, one-year contract in January, an incentive-laden deal that could be worth $13.25 million over two seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander spent the last six seasons with Milwaukee, compiling a career mark of 33-46 with a 4.22 ERA and 578 strikeouts against 240 walks.
Nelson had his best season in 2017, going 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA. However, he ended the season on the injured list with a rotator cuff strain. He missed all of 2018 with a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder.
He returned last season and appeared in 10 games for the Brewers, making two starts. He was 0-2 with a 6.95 ERA and the team didn’t offer him a contract by Dec. 2, making him a free agent.
Nelson has a $750,000 salary this year, and the Dodgers have a $2 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.
PRO HOCKEY
The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association announced a tentative agreement Monday to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement by four years.
The CBA deal, coupled with both sides’ agreement on protocols for training camps and games, paves the way for hockey to resume in less than a month. Training camps would open next Monday, July 13, and games would resume Aug. 1 if the league’s board of governors, players’ executive committee and full membership sign off.
The NHL is going straight to the playoffs with 24 teams resuming play. Those teams will travel to one of two “hub” cities July 26 for exhibition games. The qualifying round would begin Aug. 1.
Extending the CBA—which will now run through the end of the 2025-26 season—was considered a necessary step toward hockey returning this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Details of the CBA extension were not revealed.