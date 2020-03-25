PITTSBURGH —Stefen Wisniewski is finally home. And the Pittsburgh Steelers now have the most Watts per capita of any team in the NFL.
The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed the well-traveled Wisniewski to a two-year deal on Wednesday, bringing the veteran offensive lineman to his hometown. Pittsburgh also officially signed fullback Derek Watt, the older brother of outside T.J. Watt, to a three-year contract.
Both players reached agreements in principle with the team last week, but did not officially sign their contracts until Wednesday.
Wisniewski grew up in Pittsburgh and played at Penn State before embarking on a nomadic pro career that’s seen stops in Oakland, Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Kansas City.
His arrival gives the Steelers a dose of experience on the offensive line after longtime guard Ramon Foster retired and versatile backup B.J. Finney signed with Seattle in free agency. Wisniewski, who turned 31 last weekend, will be in the mix for the starting job at left guard.
Derek Watt, 27, spent four seasons with the Chargers, primarily as a special teams ace. He has 29 career touches for 201 yards and a touchdown as well as 35 tackles.
He and T.J. give the Steelers two-thirds of the Watt family currently playing in the NFL. Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt remains with the Houston Texans.
PRO FOOTBALL
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have officially signed free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year contract.
A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press last week that the contract is worth $63 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity last week because the team doesn’t release financial terms of a contract.
Bridgewater replaces 2011 No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton, who was released on Tuesday after nine seasons with the team.
PRO BASKETBALL
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother is hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma after contracting the coronavirus.
Towns talked about the condition of his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, Wednesday on his Instagram page.
He urged his followers to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing.
Towns said both his parents went to the hospital recently and were tested for the disease. While his father was released and told to quarantine at home, his mother’s condition deteriorated to the point where she was put on a ventilator and placed in a coma.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Warriors guard Stephen Curry will talk with Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leading experts on the coronavirus pandemic, on his Instagram account at 10 am PT on Thursday.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has been a leading advisor to President Trump and key part to the White House response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The conversation will take a question-and-answer format. Curry, encouraging submissions, wrote on his social media accounts, “This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUC.”
After California issued shelter-in-place orders earlier this month, Curry has been active on social media and in community outreach. His Eat.Learn.Play foundation is accepting donations to provide food for children who rely on school lunches. He also participated in the Warriors’ $1 million donation to out-of-work Chase Center employees after the NBA announced its indefinite hiatus.
“We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread,” Curry wrote on his Twitter account on March 15. “There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other!”
