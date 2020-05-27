ATLANTA —Former Atlanta catcher Biff Pocoroba, who played in the 1978 All-Star Game and was a backup on the Braves team that won an improbable NL West title in 1982, has died at age 66.
Tom Wages Funeral Services in suburban Snellville confirmed that Pocoroba died Sunday. No cause of death was given.
Pocoroba spent his entire 10-year career with the Braves, first joining the team for 67 games in 1975. His best season came in 1977, when he batted .290 with eight homers and 44 RBIs in 113 games.
He was picked as a reserve for the All-Star Game the following year. He got into the game in the final inning of the NL’s 7-3 victory, catching teammate Phil Niekro for the final out.
In 1982, after being plagued by shoulder problems, Pocoroba had been relegated to a backup and pinch-hitter role. He played in 56 games, hitting .275 with two homers and 22 RBIs for Atlanta, which opened the season with a record 13 straight wins and went on to capture its first division title since 1969.
The Braves were swept in three straight games by the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Championship Series. Pocoroba made the only postseason appearance of his career in Game 2, grounding out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of a 4-3 loss.
Longtime teammate Dale Murphy, a two-time NL MVP who began his career as a catcher before moving to the outfield, remembered Pocoroba as a “key member of our early ‘80s team” before injuries derailed his career.
AUTO RACING
PARIS —Formula One teams will be limited to spending $145 million next season and even less in following years, after motorsport’s governing body approved a budget cap on Wednesday.
FIA said in a statement that the cap will be scaled down to $140 million in 2022 and $135 million for 2023-2025, based on a 21-race season. It excludes driver salaries and engine costs.
“Formula 1 wins today. This is a crucially important moment for our sport,” said McLaren team chief executive Zak Brown, who had pushed for a lower cap. “F1 has been financially unsustainable for some time, and inaction would have risked the future of F1 and its participants.”
F1’s finances have taken a significant hit with the first 10 races of the season either canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
