What is there to be thankful for this year? I mean, besides the regular stuff like a healthy family, taco Tuesdays (or Wednesday, Thursdays, Fridays...any day), and Con Air and Armageddon running continuously on TNT.
On the surface of the Bears, there isn’t much to be happy about. The team is bad. Incredibly bad, some might say. They lost to a QB making his first career start despite holding the lead with two minutes left in the game. Justin Fields got hurt. Khalil Mack is out for the season. Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson, and Eddie Jackson are all hurt. It’s not great.
But, it wasn’t going to be great anyway. The fate of Matt Nagy sounds like it is sealed based on Tuesday’s reports that Thursday is his last game as the Bears’ coach. The fate of Ryan Pace should be, too, but rumors of Pace being promoted to president of football operations and someone being promoted to GM still linger, but maybe, just maybe, they can hire a coach with a clue this time. Am I talking myself into Josh McDaniels? I am. I’m not proud of it, but after seeing what he’s done with Mac Jones, I once again am ready to be hurt.
And hey, Justin Fields looks good! I don’t know yet if he will be great, but I feel confident saying he will be the second most exciting QB I’ll watch as a Bears fan. The first is, and always will be, the Rex Cannon. Love that lil’ guy. Tried so hard. It wasn’t his fault his hands were small but man, what a beautiful deep ball.
The Bears’ future is still up in the air, but I am thankful next year is at least a mystery and not yet a foregone conclusion. I’m also thankful for the Madden video game franchise because there I can finally make the Bears good and nobody can take that away from me. Nobody. Except my son when he tries to throw the controller to the ground and break it. He can stop me and often tries. When do kids stop being destructive? Never? Great.
The Badgers, though, give me a bit more for which to be thankful. The football team only has to beat Minnesota and it reaches yet another Big Ten title game, where it will be ritually sacrificed to the Buckeye god. But hey, we’re just happy to be there.
Braelon Allen is the next great Wisconsin running back and Mertz has figured out how to John Stocco this team to some wins. It’s not quite as painful watching them play any more. Allen, in fact, is a delight to watch and seeing him run over people is a true joy.
And the basketball team is easier to watch because they play harder and don’t seem quite so whiny. I like Johnny Davis and Chucky Hepburn a lot. They do something most Badgers don’t...make shots. They won’t be great, but they should finish around .500 in the Big Ten and likely knock off a top 10 team once when everybody gets hot together and the refs don’t call Brad Davison for any cheapies (that he 100% intentionally tried to do). I’ll just be happy when they beat Marquette and continue to own the state of Wisconsin.
I can’t ask the Bucks for anything else. They won an NBA title. They can do whatever they want. Hopefully they become a title contender again in 2022 (shoot maybe they still are this year) and make sure Giannis has a Hall of Fame career and retires a Buck. But it’s OK, guys. You can sit out this one. Rest up. Stare at your ring under bright lights. Enjoy it.
Am I thankful the Brewers are a perennial contender? Yes, I am. Am I also getting a little frustrated that they can’t take the next step? Absolutely. This year feels like it might be the year for them, to be honest. Their pitching is elite, but they only have a couple more years of control. The team’s payroll is starting to swell higher than I imagine ownership is getting comfortable with and players (Hader, Woodruff for example) will likely need to be dealt and a soft reboot will need to happen. I will be thankful for the Brewers to improve their offense and make a World Series. I don’t even need them to win the World Series, but just getting there would be nice. OK that’s not true if they get there they better win or I’ll be sad and Flickinger will throw himself off a bridge.
Finally, I am once again thankful for leftovers, Ted Lasso, moments of silence when my children nap, an ice cold Mountain Dew on a hot summer day, and summer break. I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving and sleeps through the Dalton-Boyle crapfest on Thursday.
Picks: Bears, Cowboys, Bills, Bengals, Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, Eagles, Falcons, Texans, Chargers, Packers, 49ers, Ravens, Washington.