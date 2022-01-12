EVANSVILLE—Beloit Turner’s wrestling team had its hands full against the host Evansville Blue Devils Tuesday night, winning just four matches in a 57-14 loss.
The Trojans collected a pair of major decisions, by Nate Pozzani at 145 pounds and 15-2 by Cal Ries at 195. They also got a 9-6 decision by Jonathon Torsini at 152 and an 8-6 decision by Jaxon Teague at 220.
• BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 45, CLINTON 33: In a match at Clinton, the visitors won the final four weight divisions and pulled out a victory over the host Cougars.
The dual meet started at 145 pounds with a forfeit victory for the Chiefs’ Aaron Rowland. Clinton’s Cody Sullivan won a 9-6 decision over Cristian Carreno at 152. The Chiefs’ Nathaniel Hoyt won by pin at 160 and teammate Will Wojcik decisioned Gabe Brown at 170, 9-4.
The Cougars’ Kameron Christiansen won by pin at 182 in 59 seconds and Clinton’s Jace Holloway won by pin at 195 in 1:13. The Chiefs’ Jax Hertel won by forfeit at 220, but Clinton won the next three weights: Lance Kutz by pin in 2:09 at 285 and Alahn Robles by forfeit at 106 and Izzy Pfeifer at 113.
The Chiefs reeled off the final four wins, all by pins: by Chase Rodriguez (120); Austin Cocroft (126), David Hernandez (132) and Grayson Grunow (138).
• Boxscores:
EVANSVILLE 57, TURNER 14
132: Nelson (E) pinned E. Dever (T), 3:02; 138: Miller (E) pinned E. Dever; 145: Pozzani (T) major dec. Kaether, 13-0; 152: Torsini (T) dec. Jorgensen, 9-6. 160: Braunschweig (E) pinned Halon, 2:19; 170: C. Braunschweig (E) tech fall Ramirez, 17-2, 4:13; 182: Heiser (E) won by forfeit; 195: C. Ries (T) major dec. Speich, 15-2; 220: Jax. Teague (T) dec. Crull, 8-6; 285: Peterson (E) pinned Hamilton, 1:31; 106: Frey (F) pinned Villarreal, :47; 113: Katzenmeyer (E) pinned Ward, 5:14; 120: Heiser (E) tech fall Z. Ries, 15-0, 3:07; 126: Staver (E) tech fall Ott, 18-2, 3:56.