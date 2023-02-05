EVANSVILLE — The strategy that worked so well three nights earlier for Evansville against first-place McFarland did not fare well against second-place Beloit Turner on Friday night.
The zone defenses that helped the Blue Devils hand McFarland its first Rock Valley Conference loss 63-61 Tuesday night were shredded by the fast-paced, drive-oriented Trojans’ offense, which led to an easy 79-57 Turner victory in the Evansville gym.
Evansville's zone was quickly dissected by Turner’s 5-foot-9 junior guard Zay Howard, who either got to the hoop or dished passes to open outside shooters.
“Early on, the emphasis was take the ball to the basket," Turner Coach Ken Watkins said. "That opened up some stuff, and our guys shot it really well.”
The Trojans sank 5-of-7 3-point goals in the first half when they ran out to a 52-34 lead.
Tyshawn Teague-Johnson led the way with three first-half 3s and finished with a game-high 22 points. Konner Giddley made two 3-pointers in the first half.
Down 12-11, the Trojans then used their half-court trapping defense to create several turnovers, with Howard leading most of the charges downcourt. Giddley’s back-to-back 3s put the visitors up 17-12 and started a 31-7 run that put the Trojans in control.
The Blue Devils did respond with nine unanswered points to get within 42-28, but Will Lauterbach scored seven straight points for the Trojans to help them to their 18-point halftime lead. He finished with 16 points.
Watkins praised the play of Howard, who had 18 points, several assists and was a nuisance on defense.
“It was hard to take him off the floor,” Watkins said. “He was putting a lot of pressure on their defense, pushing it on transition. He was getting into the paint, finishing a number of times, and that opened up a lot of stuff for us.”
Turner (16-2) improved to 11-2 in the RVC and remained one game behind McFarland.
Evansville (10-9, 9-4) was led by guard Aiden Maves with 16 points.