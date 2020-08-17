NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Ty Evans will be named the new head women’s basketball coach at Tennessee State, according to theballout.com.
Evans confirmed he was in Nashville Monday and he had accepted the position, but that it has not been officially announced.
Evans, a Beloit Memorial High School graduate, was Associated Head Coach at Auburn University last season. He has been at Auburn for nine seasons. Prior to that he was an assistant at Alabama. He has also coached at Georgetown and Saint Louis University.
Evans was a First Team All-American at UW-Whitewater in 1994-95 after transferring from the University of Richmond. He graduated in 1995. Evans played professionally in Norway and Taiwan before embarking on his coaching career. He is a 2012 Beloit Historical Society Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame inductee.