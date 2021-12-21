Anyone who knows Ty Evans knows he hates to lose. As an athlete he can remember only one season, as a sophomore on the Beloit Memorial High School basketball team, when his team wasn’t playing for some sort of championship.
When his playing days ended, he experienced losing for the first time.
“I nearly got fired my first year coaching at St. Louis,” Evans said with a chuckle in a telephone interview from Nashville, Tenn. “They really weren’t used to winning and I didn’t know how to lose. I heard of people having a loser’s mentality, but to me that was always the other team. We would lose at St. Louis and I would go crazy. But going through that I became a better coach. I could understand it and cope with it.”
A successful Division 1 assistant, Evans faced a major challenge in taking over as head women’s basketball coach at Tennessee State University in Nashville last season. The Lady Tigers mostly meowed their way to an 0-22 record.
“It really wasn’t as hard as people think,” Evans said. “I knew what I was getting into. I wanted this job and I knew I could handle it. Otherwise I would have stayed as an assistant at a Power-5 college (Auburn) and stayed safe. Building a program was the whole lure of the job.
“Honestly, dealing with COVID was tougher.”
First and foremost, the pandemic prevented his team from practicing the way it needed to.
“Last year in December we had just two complete practices with all our players,” Evans said. “When we finally were able to get in some practices I think it showed by the end of the season. After losing by 49 to Tennessee Tech, we lost by 16. We lost to Jackson State by 29 and the second time we were up by three with a minute left. We lost our last two games by eight and five on the road. We were improving. We just didn’t have enough time.”
COVID 19’s reach wasn’t just immediate. It also put a lid on in-person recruiting opportunities he needed to build his program for the future.
“The team I have this year, 14 of my 15 players are new and I had never seen them play in person,” he said. “I was watching film, getting word of mouth, trusting my gut and rolling the dice.”
Whatever he used worked. It has helped that the Tigers have managed to stay healthy. He said 95 percent of his team is vaccinated.
“We’ve been pretty healthy, by the grace of God and I think it also has something to do with the science of how we practice,” Evans said. “We get after people. We have relentless pressure. We go very hard in practice, but not as long and we put a premium on recovery, hydration and nutrition.”
The Tigers are 5-6 this season and coming off a 60-56 victory over host Stetson in the Hatter Classic in DeLand, Fla. They have been on holiday break since and will get the rest of their season underway Dec. 30.
“We could easily be 8-3, but when you consider 14 new players it’s a process of learning how to win as a team,” he said. “We’re not satisfied with where we are, but it is a process and we’re enjoying it. Bill Parcells said whatever your record is, that’s who you are. We’re not 8-3 because we’re not ready to be 8-3. But if we keep improving, we are going to be a force three or four weeks from now.”
TSU has had a lot of balance.
“We have different people step up at different times,” Evans said. “That’s kind of a tribute to the way we play. Nobody plays more than 28 minutes. We try to use a good rotation. Dominique Claytor, a (5-foot-11) transfer from East Carolina, is our leader on and off the court. She wants to go into the military when she is done here and she’s going to be perfect for that. She already has all the attributes they are looking for.”
One of his four freshmen recruits, 5-9 freshman Gionna Carr, is the daughter of former Beloit Memorial standout Tony Carr. She starred at Stillwater High School in Minnesota.
“It’s been tough for her because she hasn’t been completely healthy,” Evans said. “She had a hamstring injury in the fall and that is a real nagging injury. She has also been sick. With the way we play she hasn’t had the chance to get into a good rhythm yet. She is getting better every week, though. She’s going to be fine.”
Evans has also been in the news locally as one of a trio of ex-Purple Knights who are purchasing the old E.J. Dalton Boys & Girls Club building. They plan on renovating it and using it as a community center.
“Michael (Hodges), Harvey Logan and I have had discussions about doing something like this for years,” he said. “We always talked about giving back to the community. There were so many people who meant so much to us, guys like Lefty Hall, Tony Hill, Gene Van Galder, Jesse Harrell, Tim Wofford, Chuck and Kenny Evans. They always inspired us to want to help some way. We want to show young kids in Beloit that there’s an opportunity to do more than just graduate and get a job. You can do whatever you want to do in life. We are proof of that.”
Evans said he stays in close contact with Hodges and Logan.
“Harvey is the one who keeps in close contact with what is going on in Beloit and Mike is the one who is still in the area and kudos to him for doing the research and getting us to where we are now,” Evans said.
“We close on the building this month, but we’re not in a hurry. We want to do it right. We are looking at other programs and models around the country and see what works. Ultimately we want to put together a program that is best for Beloit.”
Evans said they just couldn’t let the building sit vacant.
“Not a building with that kind of history,” he said. “I grew up in that building. Every time I think about it, I get goosebumps. I played football, basketball and baseball there. I met some of my best friends there. That building represents so much to us, we couldn’t just let it sit vacant without doing something about it.”