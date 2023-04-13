SOUTH BEND, Ind.—One night after being shut out 8-0, the Beloit Sky Carp rebounded nicely with a fiery offense and strong pitching to beat the South Bend Cubs 9-1 on Thursday night.

Beloit starter Evan Fitterer pitched a gem, only allowing three hits and one earned run, a solo homer by Haydn McGeary, in seven innings of work. He walked one and struck out eight.

