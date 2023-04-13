Evan Fitterer strong as Beloit Sky Carp sink South Bend Cubs DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Author email Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH BEND, Ind.—One night after being shut out 8-0, the Beloit Sky Carp rebounded nicely with a fiery offense and strong pitching to beat the South Bend Cubs 9-1 on Thursday night.Beloit starter Evan Fitterer pitched a gem, only allowing three hits and one earned run, a solo homer by Haydn McGeary, in seven innings of work. He walked one and struck out eight.Reliever Tyler Eckberg slammed the door by allowing one hit in two innings pitched.The Sky Carp took a 2-0 lead in the second off a Davis Bradshaw RBI double and Bennett Hostetler’s run-scoring groundout.An explosive fifth inning made the game a blowout. Dalvy Rosario had an RBI single, Jacob Berry an RBI double and Yiddi Cappe and Jake Thompson crushed back-to-back homers to make it 8-0.Berry finished 2-for-5 with a team-high three RBIs and a run while Rosario and Thompson each finished with two hits.SKY CARP 9, CUBS 1Beloit…………..020 060 001 — 9 11 0South Bend….000 000 100 — 1 4 0BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi) — Rosario, cf, 5-1-2-1; Berry, 3b, 5-1-2-3; Mack, c, 3-0-0-0; Cappe, ss, 3-2-1-2; Thompson, 1b, 3-2-2-1; Bradshaw, lf, 4-0-1-1; Allen, rf, 4-0-1-0; Hostetler, dh, 4-1-1-1; Zamora, 2b, 4-2-1-0. Totals: 35-9-11-9.SOUTH BEND (ab-r-h-rbi) — Beesley, rf, 4-0-1-0; Alcantara, cf, 4-0-0-0; Pinango, lf, 4-0-0-0; McGeary, 1b, 4-1-1-1; Wetzel, dh, 4-0-0-0; Mora, 3b, 2-0-1-0; Made, ss, 2-0-0-0; Hearn, c, 3-0-1-0; Spence, 2b, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 30-1-4-1.E: none. LOB: Beloit 2, SB 4. 2B: Bradshaw, Berry 2, Mora. HR: Cappe, McGeary. CS: Bradshaw.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Fitterer (W, 1-1, 7.0-3-1-1-1-8); Eckberg (2.0-1-0-0-0-0). SB, Gallardo (L, 0-1, 4.1-7-6-6-2-5); Deppermann (1.2-2-2-2-0-2); Wright (3.0-2-1-1-1-3).WP: Fitterer. HBP: Mora. T: 2:03. Att. 3,699. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now New South Beloit school board member takes her late father's seat Rockford man sentenced to over 100 years for sexual assault in Roscoe Beloit middle school students will attend Aldrich or Fruzen next school year Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted Stateline Area residents recall flood from 50 years ago Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime