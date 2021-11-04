ROCKTON—Bailen Estrada was determined to go out with a bang.
Estrada, a senior at Hononegah, qualified for the IHSA Class 3A state cross country meet after finishing 16th at the Lake Park sectional, the toughest in the state.
Heading into his final year, Estrada said qualifying wasn’t even on his radar.
“Honestly I wasn’t even thinking about it,” Estrada said. “I thought you had to be a God to make it to state. I had no idea I was even close until the Midwest Classic in Janesville. After that, coach (Mark) McLarty told me I was ranked 10th in the sectional. I figured yeah, I guess I should go for it then.”
McLarty got the notion that Estrada had a chance long before the runner did.
“When he was coming into the season I definitely thought he had a chance to get there,” McLarty said. “The way he was training in the offseason and the way things progressed during the season, he had a chance if he ran a great race. And he ran a great race.”
With those in the top 30 or so earning a bid to state, Estrada knew coming into the final 300 that he was in good shape.
That didn’t stop him from delivering a solid kick to the competition.
“The race finished on a track,” McLarty said. “And in that final 200, he probably passed about seven people. He’s always had a good kick and he just ripped up that last part. Because he has that much left at the end, I think he can use more in the middle to run a faster time overall.”
Estrada wasn’t scientific as he was breaking down his run.
“All I knew was that it hurt,” Estrada said. “As I was running, a friend told me that I was right on pace to make state. With how much it hurt, I wasn’t going any faster. I just kept going at that pace and it was good enough.”
McLarty said Estrada has come a long way.
“He’s been a three-year varsity runner for us,” McLarty said. “And he was talented as a freshman, too. He was just squirrely, a 4-foot-8 freshman running around. But he just kept getting better and better, and he kept working hard. To be able to qualify out of that sectional is really something. Elmhurst, St. Charles East, these teams have won state titles in the not too distant past. For him to go out there and compete with those guys, that’s really impressive.”
McLarty said he’s aiming for a specific time for Estrada at the uber-competitive state meet in Peoria on Saturday.
“We aren’t worried about place at all,” McLarty said. “At state, you can run 15:30 and run 130th place. So we’re just going to focus on what he can control and do the best he can.”
Estrada was typically colorful when asked for his goals.
“I want to run so fast that after I want to look at my time and ask ‘How the heck did you just do that?,” Estrada said. “It’s the fastest course in the country, and the weather’s going to be great. I just want to go really, really fast.”