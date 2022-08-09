Big Ten Media Days Football

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days.

 Darron Cummings - staff, AP

As the Big Ten prepares to become a 16-team, coast-to-coast superconference with the additions of USC and UCLA in 2024, it is ending a 40-year relationship with ESPN and moving toward partnerships with two new networks.

Two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Big Ten was looking for a seven-year deal worth $380 million per year to broadcast its football and basketball games from ESPN, and the network declined.

