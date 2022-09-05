DARLINGTON, S.C.—Erik Jones gave the No. 43 car a landmark 200th victory—along with maybe a few regrets to his old employers at Joe Gibbs Racing.
Jones moved in front when JGR star Kyle Busch blew an engine, then outraced another former Gibbs colleague in Denny Hamlin over the final 31 laps to win the Southern 500 on Sunday night. It’s the first time a non-playoff driver won the opener of the 10-race postseason.
Jones won this event in 2019 for the Gibbs organization, where he raced Cup cars from 2017-20. He came out on top once more, this time for Petty GMS Motorsports owned in part by Richard Petty.
“I never lost any belief in myself through any of it,” Jones said. “I knew I could still do it and I knew we needed to grow the program to do it. And we have.”
The celebration continued for the Petty organization, which had not won since Aric Almirola’s Daytona 500 victory in 2014.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• MADISON, Wis.—Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler will miss at least one game after injuring his left leg in a season-opening victory over Illinois State.
The status report No. 18 Wisconsin released Monday ruled Wohler out for Saturday’s home game with Washington State (1-0). Badgers coach Paul Chryst indicated there’s a strong possibility the injury will keep Wohler out for a longer period.
“I don’t know for sure, but I think it will be a bit of time,” Chryst said.
Wohler made his first career start in the Badgers’ 38-0 triumph. He played in each of Wisconsin’s 13 games last season in a reserve role, finishing with 16 tackles and one sack.
• FORT WORTH, Texas—TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has a sprained left knee and will miss the next game for the Horned Frogs.
Chandler got hurt late in the third quarter of TCU’s season-opening 38-13 win at Colorado on Friday night. A defender landed on Chandler’s leg at the end of a quarterback keeper.
Coach Sonny Dykes said Monday that Chandler won’t play in the home opener Saturday night against FCS team Tarleton. The quarterback will be week to week after that.
PRO BASEBALL
• NEW YORK—New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi will have surgery this week after breaking a bone in his right wrist, but the AL East leaders hope he can play again this season.
“I think the possibility of him returning is still in play,” manager Aaron Boone said after Monday’s 5-2 win over Minnesota.
The surgery is set for Tuesday.
Benintendi broke the hook hamate bone while taking a swing Friday night at Tampa Bay and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day.
PRO FOOTBALL
• PITTSBURGH—Mike Tomlin deliberately—and quite effectively—declined to announce a starting quarterback for months, even as all signs pointed to Mitch Trubisky.
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ longtime head coach wanted to wait until—as he said over and over and over during the offseason and throughout training camp—the time was “appropriate.”
In the end, Tomlin let his players effectively make the announcement for him, then quietly reinforced it not with his booming voice but with a piece of paper.
Trubisky will be the starter on Sunday when Pittsburgh begins the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Cincinnati. Tomlin placed Trubisky’s name atop the depth chart on Monday afternoon, just hours after Trubisky’s teammates selected him as one of Pittsburgh’s five co-captains for the 2022 season.