As a player at Beloit College and later as a college coach, John Erickson loved an up-temp, fastbreaking brand of basketball.
In 1984, Erickson’s alma mater asked him to lead a different form of fastbreak.
The Class of 1949 graduate was named the chairman of a fundraising committee which was asked to raise $6 million in 18 months to build a new athletic center on campus.
“Eighteen months isn’t a lot of time,” Erickson told the Daily News, “But I have full confidence that we’ll do it. There is a tremendous need at Beloit College for a new facility.”
Erickson and Co. accomplished their task and on Jan. 13, 1987, Erickson and then-College President Robert Hull staged a ceremonial tipoff midcourt at the Sports Center.
It was another proud moment in a lifetime of impressive deeds. Erickson, 92, passed away last Wednesday in Tulsa, Okla.
The Rockford, Ill., native was a member of the 1947-48 Buccaneers who played in the inaugural season of the old Field House, whose days might be numbered with the opening of Beloit’s new Powerhouse athletic, fitness and student center.
Back then, the Field House was a huge upgrade for the College. A converted airplane hangar bought for $200,000, it gave the basketball team its first true arena. Beloit won 24-of 27 games under head coach Dolph Stanley that first season, including all 16 of its home games.
Erickson loved the old barn, but he knew by 1984 it was outdated.
“It was built mainly for basketball and really isn’t practical now,” Erickson said as the fundraising campaign began. “Eight-five percent of the students participate in some sort of sports activity at the college. That’s far more than when I was in school. There’s a vital need for the new building and that’s why I took on this responsibility.”
While he was glad to direct efforts to raise money for building the new Sports Center, he had plenty of fond memories playing in the Field House. He was the first Buccaneer to score 1,000 points and a Little College All-American who was elected to the College’s Hall of Honor in 1968.
Erickson was a member of several of Stanley’s best Beloit teams.
“The 1947-48 team was a great team,” Erickson told the Daily News. “Dolph said that it was probably the team that propelled Beloit into national prominence by taking on some of the nation’s greatest teams here. Beloit beat teams from DePaul, Brigham Young and Louisville.
“We played a team game. During the time Doph was here there probably weren’t more than three players—(Johnny) Orr, (Ron) Bontemps and (Babe) Baptist—who would have been in the starting lineup of any team in the country. The rest of us were only good players because we fit into the patterns and discipline of the team. Dolph and Beloit made us great.”
A Rockford East grad, Erickson wasn’t just a star on the hardcourt. In tennis, he captured singles championships in the Midwest Conference and State AAU meets and represented Beloit in three NCAA tournaments.
Erickson coached at Beloit High School and Stevens Point before being drafted in 1953. He served two years in the U.S. Army and then moved to the college coaching ranks at Lake Forest, where his teams went 34-38 between 1955-58. In 1959, he became an assistant at the University of Wisconsin and the following year was named the Badgers head coach, replacing Bud Foster.
That’s right, he went from assistant to head coach in a single season. Bud Foster had resigned after a three-win season and AD Ivy Williamson inexplicably put Erickson in charge of the coaching search to find his new boss. Erickson interviewed several high-profile names, but no one turned out to be interested in the job. In April, Williamson asked Erickson if he wanted it. He jumped at the chance.
Employing a pressing defense and up-temp attack, Erickson brought the Badgers back to respectability if not out-right success. They went 100-114 in his nine seasons. His 1961-62 team finished 17-7, second in the Big Ten and routed an Ohio State team ranked No. 1 in the country, 86-67. Former UW athletic director Pat Richter played on that team.
In 1968, Erickson was appointed the first general manager of the expansion Milwaukee Bucks. A year later, the Bucks won a coin flip for the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft and chose UCLA All-American Lew Alcindor (now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). That stroke of luck led to the Bucks winning their lone NBA title in 1970-71.
By then, however, Erickson had left the team to enter politics, winning the Republican primary, but losing to incumbent William Proxmire in his bid for the U.S. Senate in 1970.
Erickson went on to become executive director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and held that position for 15 years. He later became the assistant commissioner in charge of basketball for the Big Eight (now Big 12) Conference.
John and his wife Polly moved to Tulsa in 2016 to be closer to their three daughters. A religious man throughout his life, he managed to effectively blend his message of faith with sports.
He will be remembered as one of the all-time great Bucs, on and off the court.
