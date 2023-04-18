BELOIT—There is tough luck as a pitcher on the mound and then there is the kind of misfortune Beloit Memorial’s Emma Middleton experienced during Tuesday’s Big Eight matchup with Janesville Parker.
The senior righty threw some nasty pitches and managed to work around traffic on the bases by striking out nine and only allowing one earned run.
But she took the loss as the Purple Knights fell to the Vikings 6-4 in eight innings at a seasonably warm and sunny Telfer Park.
“Emma is hands down one of my favorite pitchers I’ve ever caught,” senior Allie Gustafson said. “She’s consistent and her accuracy is there constantly.”
That accuracy showed Tuesday as Middleton only issued one walk and while she allowed eight hits, the majority of them came on soft-contact smacks.
“Emma is a great kid all around,” Beloit head coach Chad Davis said. “You’re never going to find a more dedicated athlete. She’s not playing college ball next year, but she still works everyday. She has pitching classes every other day.”
Vikings’ leadoff hitter Gentry Reed smashed a solo bomb over center field to put Beloit in an early 1-0 deficit.
The Knights answered quickly. Abigail Middleton beat out an infield single, Jasmine Smith walked and Gustafson brought them home when she ripped a single to the outfield.
Three hits that never left the infield made it 2-2 in the third, and it was much of the same in the fifth when Kaelyn Minich got her second-straight RBI infield single to put the Viking ahead 3-2.
The Knights gave Janesville a taste of their own medicine with back-to-back infield knocks from Brooklynne Hereford-Foster and Abigail Middleton in the fifth before the Vikings brought in Beloit native and Northern Illinois bound Hannah Bolly to pitch.
Gustafson greeted her with a hard-hit two-run double to center field to give Beloit a 4-3 lead.
“Last year, I struck out every single time I went up against Bolly,” Gustafson said. “Working on hitting was my main focus this summer, and I got a lot better at it. It felt really nice, a lot of relief.”
The Vikings got runners on first and third with one out thanks to two Beloit errors. Middleton got Bolly to pop out, and she struck out Kenedi Pryne but the pitch got past Gustafson. It rolled to the backstop, allowing Reed to score and tying the game up.
Ava Pel reached on an error to begin the eighth, and one out later Donnavee Kong ripped a double to put Janesville in front. Nariyah Lot laced a single to center to make it 6-4.
Davis emphasized that the Knights, who committed five errors, need to clean up those miscues.
“It was not a fundamental softball game,” he said. “It’s the little stuff. We didn’t talk today, we didn’t keep the ball in front and know the next play. I feel like we were lacking energy.”
Meanwhile, Bolly had locked down Beloit’s batters. She struck out the side in the eighth to seal the win for Janeville. The senior finished eight strikeouts and one hit in 3.1 innings tossed.
“We have to get back to the fundamentals,” Davis said. “I preach that to them all day. Our girls are all hitters, so it’s just getting the defense cleaned up.”
PARKER 6, BMHS 4
Janesville…101 010 12 — 6 10 0
Beloit……….200 020 00 — 4 6 5
Leading hitters: JP, Reed 1x3, 3 Runs, 1 RBI; Minich 3x5, 2 RBI; Keller 2x4, Lot 1x4, 1 RBI. BM, A. Middleton 2x4, 2 Runs; Smith 0x3, 2 Runs; Gustafson 2x4, 4 RBIs.