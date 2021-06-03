POPLAR GROVE—Logan Emanuel made the best of a bad situation this spring.
The North Boone senior quarterback didn’t have a full season to showcase his talent. There was no promised land of the IHSA postseason awaiting him and his Viking teammates.
Only five games to salvage out of what could have been an epic senior season on the gridiron.
Instead of pouting about his unfortunate circumstance, Emanuel simply obliterated the four defenses he faced, leading the Vikings to an unblemished 4-0 mark.
In so doing, he earned the 2021 Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year.
He capped his prep career by throwing five touchdown passes against Dixon, including one in the final seconds of a 40-33 win.
Emanuel finished the shortened season with 1,020 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
He also showed his versatility by rushing for 175 yards and a pair of TDs, making him the team leader in both categories.
Emanuel has committed to play collegiately at UW-Stout.
Joining Emanuel on the all-area squad was his favorite target, junior Will Doetch, who finished the season with 20 catches for 533 yards and a remarkable 10 touchdowns.
Big Foot’s Alex Schmitz also made the squad as a wideout. The junior caught 21 passes for 461 yards, an average of over 22 yards per catch, and six touchdowns.
Hononegah’s Braden Sayles earned his spot on the squad with an outstanding senior season. Sayles, a three-year starter for the Indians, earned first-team All-NIC-10 honors after catching 13 passes for 311 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He caught a 96-yard touchdown against Belvidere North, setting a Hononegah school record, and added 415 yards as a punt returner as well.
In the backfield, Beloit Memorial’s Jake Raisbeck was a true bright spot in the Purple Knights’ winless campaign. Facing extremely difficult competition, Raisbeck was Beloit’s workhorse and averaged over five yards per carry, bulling his way through opposing defenses.
Hononegah’s Dylan Collins joins the loaded backfield as a three-year starter for the area’s premier team. Collins finished the season with 77 carries for 426 yards, a healthy 5.5 per carry average, to go along with 11 tackles on defense, where he played linebacker as needed.
South Beloit’s Miles Beckham was an outstanding weapon for the SoBos, finishing with 13 catches for 298 yards and four touchdowns. He also added two rushes for 43 yards and a score. Beckham earned first-team All-State for eight-man football in Illinois.
Heading the offensive line group was Brodhead-Juda’s Ben Knuth, who earned Southern Wisconsin Conference Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year honors.
Knuth helped pave the way for the Cards’ excellent undefeated offensive unit, and contributed 37 tackles, including 16 for loss, on the defensive side.
Luke Schwengels of Parkview-Albany was an outstanding two-way player, and will participate in the WFCA All-Star game. He was selected first-team All-Trailways for his efforts.
South Beloit’s Brad Knepper was terrific on both sides of the ball for the SoBos, finishing the season with 44 tackles, including four for loss, a safety and a forced fumble while also providing solid blocking for a sometimes explosive South Beloit attack.
Clinton’s Kevin Aceves had his second consecutive outstanding season on the offensive and defensive lines, and is a repeat all-area winner.
Joining him on the front is teammate Caleb Bauer, who earned first-team All-Rock Valley Conference Small as an offensive lineman.
Shaquille Roman, a 6-foot-3, 240 pound junior, played well on both the offensive and defensive front for Beloit Memorial.
Jaheim Davis might stand only 5-foot-8, but the 240-pounder was outstanding on the line for the Knights. A senior, Davis was a solid leader for the Knights as well.
Brodhead-Juda Cole Hoesly earned first-team All-SWC honors as a kicker, and gets the nod for the all-area team as well.
Aidan Peters was a stalwart on the defensive front for the Indians, finishing the season with 18 tackles, 1 fumble recovery and three sacks. A junior, Peters is a two-year starter who was a first-team All-NIC-10 selection.
Junior Dylan Sayles was a first-team All-NIC-10 selection after posting 22 tackles and three interceptions, all of which were returned for touchdowns. He added a sack and a pair of pass breakups to his resume.
{p dir=”ltr”}Brayden Cook was an all-around threat for the Cards, but makes the team as a linebacker. Another WFCA All-Star, Green had 17 tackles, including six for loss on defense, while putting up 11 touchdowns in five games.
Beloit Turner’s Aiden Diehl was a stalwart in the middle of the Turner defense, leading the team in tackles. He will head to Beloit College to play next season.
Big Foot sophomore Jax Hertel was a dual threat for the Chiefs, but earns a spot on the squad as a linebacker, where he finished with 25 tackles, including seven behind the line of scrimmage, and two forced fumbles.
Hertel was also an effective running back, rushing 66 times for 529 yards and three touchdowns.
Ashton Robinson had a team-best 39 tackles, including six for loss, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles for Big Foot to earn all-area honors.
Brodhead-Juda’s Conner Green was a unanimous All-SWC selection as a defensive back and will participate in the WFCA All-Star Game as well. He finished the season with 25 tackles and one interception.
Bryce Goodwine was a first-team All-NIC-10 selection as a cornerback, accumulating 26 tackles, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups for Hononegah.
Rounding out the defensive backfield is Camden Combs from Beloit Turner, who earned first-team all-Rock Valley Conference after a stellar season.
Big Foot’s Basil Demco earns the nod as the squad’s punter. Demco was also a very solid quarterback for the Chiefs who should be in line for a big senior season.
2021 BDN All-Area Football team
QB: Logan Emanuel, North Boone, sr.; RB: Jake Raisbeck, Beloit Memorial, sr; Dylan Collins, Hononegah, sr.; WR: Alex Schmitz, Big Foot, jr; Will Doetch, North Boone, jr.; Braden Sayles, Hononegah, sr.; OL: Luke Schwengels, Parkview, sr.; Kevin Aceves, Clinton, sr; Caleb Bauer, Clinton, sr; Bradley Knepper, South Beloit, jr.; K: Cole Hoesly, Brodhead, sr.’ TE: Miles Beckham, South Beloit, sr.
DL: Aidan Peters, Hononegah, jr.; Shaquille Roman, Beloit Memorial, jr.; Jaheim Davis, Beloit Memorial, jr.; LB: Aiden Diehl, Beloit Turner, sr.; Brayden Cook, Brodhead-Juda, sr.; Dylan Sayles, Hononegah, jr.; Jax Hertel, Big Foot, soph.; DB: Conner Green, Brodhead-Juda, sr.; Bryce Goodwine, Hononegah, jr.; Ashton Robinson, Big Foot, jr.; Camden Combs, Beloit Turner, jr. P: Basil Demco, Big Foot, jr.