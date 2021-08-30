YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—Jaliayh Elliott wrapped her fantastic collegiate career at Youngstown State this spring with a degree and a handful of record-setting performances.
The Beloit Memorial graduate, who took advantage of the fifth year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on her 2020 season, set one last record before finishing up as a Penguin.
Elliott was part of a 4x100 relay team in Youngstown State’s outdoor season that broke the school record...one that Elliott had been a part of in 2018.
Although she was glad she came back for her final season, everything didn’t go as planned.
“It didn’t really work out the way I wanted it to,” Elliott said. “I had a couple of injuries that kind of ruined my season. I was glad I went back because I was able to get my degree, but the track part of it was pretty frustrating.”
Elliott was not eligible to compete in the 2021 indoor season because that campaign had not experienced any COVID interruptions. But when she hurt her quad in January, her season was off to a tardy start.
She suffered a hamstring pull in mid-March which put her out of commission for the conference meet and the NCAA regional meet as well.
The season did feature another couple of highlights for Elliott: She set her PR in the 100 with an 11.52 second, and the 4x100 relay team recorded a second-place finish at the prestigious Drake Relays.
Although Elliott gave thought to transferring to a bigger school at times throughout her career, she said overall she’s pleased with her career.
“I wish I hadn’t been hurt my last year, but overall I’m happy,” Elliott said. “I got a lot of awards and accolades throughout my career. I think if I would’ve transferred to a bigger school down south, I probably would’ve gotten faster, but at the same time I did get faster every year at Youngstown, so I can’t complain.”
Among Elliott’s accolades: Being honored as the Alfreeda Goff Indoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year in the Horizon League. She won the 60-meter dash for three straight years, becoming just the fourth sprinter in conference history to accomplish that feat. She also won a pair of 200-meter dash titles, setting the Horizon League meet record with a 23.66.
“I had a lot of highlights when I think back on it,” Elliott said. “Qualifying for Nationals in indoor is definitely one of them, and winning my race at the Penn Relays was another.”
It didn’t take long for her to make a splash. Elliott was named Freshman of the Year in the Horizon League in 2017 after winning the 100 in the conference outdoor meet.
Her sophomore season was marked by team success as well as individual accolades. She ran a leg on the conference champion 4x100 squad as well as the 4x400 squad and finished second in the 200 in both the indoor and outdoor meets.
In her junior season, Elliott was an NCAA Second-Team All-American in the 60, setting the school record.
Elliott is living back home in Beloit for the time being, working for Rosecrance in Rockford.
“I like what I’m doing so far,” Elliott said. “My background is in public health and working with opiate abuse, and this is a good start for now.”
Elliott is still seeking an outlet for the competitive drive that fuels her.
“I was just thinking about how I need to get back in the weight room,” Elliott said. “I miss that feeling. Joel Beard wanted me to help out coaching at the high school, but I feel like I need to learn more about the sport before I coach. I do love the sport and I want to be around it and give back in some way for sure.”