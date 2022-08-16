This map depicts the original Southern Lakes Conference in the 1950s. Mukwonago (Waukesha Co.), Burlington (Racine Co.) and Wilmot (Kenosha Co.) rest on the edge of Walworth County. Big Foot joined the conference in 1961-62 as well as Salem Central (now Westosha) abut the same time.
Editor’s note: Beloit Memorial High School’s departure from the Big Eight Conference to join the Southern Lakes for football in 2022 and other sports in 2023-24 is certainly drawing a mixed response from Purple Knights fans, particularly older ones. The reconfiguration of the SLC comes with some sadness from long-time fans of that league as well. Richard Van Scotter, a 1957 Elkhorn High School and 1961 Beloit College graduate wrote the following article:
The Southern Lakes Conference began in 1953 with eight schools. Its composition has changed over the years with schools coming and going. Soon Delavan-Darien will exit leaving only Burlington, Elkhorn Area, Lake Geneva Badger and Wilmot Union from the original eight, nearly 70 years later.
Nowadays, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) consists of many sports, for boys and girls, in different divisions based on school enrollment.
In the 1950s, basketball and football had just one division. Track and field, however, had had three divisions or classes A, B and C since 1927. (The first state meet, also the nation’s first, was held in 1895 on the Cap Randall Stadium track with one classification until 1920, then two for seven more years.)
Today, football has seven classifications, basketball and softball five, soccer and baseball four, wrestling and cross country three, swimming and hockey two called divisions. The number of sports, compared to the 1950s, is incredible. The switch in names from classes to divisions occurred in 1991.
In the 1950s, six SLC schools were in Class B and East Troy and Wilmot in Class C for track and field. This continued, though Delavan-Darien joined Class A for a few years in the 1960s. It had the largest student enrollment then. These days, all the SLC schools are in D1, the largest division, except Delavan-Darien in D2. Now, it’s the smallest school.
Soon Delavan-Darien will join the Rock Valley Conference, as have East Troy, Whitewater and Big Foot, which was a member of the SLC in the 1960s. (Mukwonago grew and slipped away to a suburban conference years ago). This leaves Elkhorn as the only continuous member of the SLC over seven decades. With outliers Union Grove, Waterford and Westosha Central, Elkhorn may not be the geographic center of the conference, but it is and has been the centerpiece.
Beloit Memorial joins the SLC beginning with football this fall. It too experienced similar issues having competed in the Big Eight Conference even longer. For a number of years until the 1960s, the Big Eight held steady with eight schools: Madison (West, East and Central), Racine (Horlick and Park), Kenosha, Janesville and Beloit.
The cities grew with Madison, Janesville, Kenosha and Racine each adding high schools. The once original Big Eight eventually came apart. The conference continued, consisting of eight Madison area schools plus Beloit and Janesville’s Craig and Parker. Eleven schools can be an unwieldy number for conference scheduling. With Beloit’s waning competitiveness and geography, it became a natural fit for a new SLC.
Beloit Memorial brings a storied legacy unmatched by other SLC schools. The Purple Knights have won 16 state championships, including seven in basketball.
Wisconsin populations and school enrollments continue to evolve with changes nearly every year. Yet, Delavan has been among the SLC teams that go back nearly a century to the 1930s and 1940s with the five team Southern Conference schools—Burlington Demons, Delavan Comets, Elkhorn Elks, Lake Geneva Resorters and Whitewater Whippets.
In 1946, these core five schools added three from Illinois (Harvard, Marengo and McHenry) to form a Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois Conference with the fanciful name SWANI. The arrangement lasted until 1953, when challenges of two state governing bodies took its toll. With it, East Troy, Mukwonago and Wilmot were added to the core five schools forming the SLC, an eight-team conference again.
Elkhorn’s friendship and spirited rivalry with Delavan, two towns just six miles apart, will be deeply missed. Yes, the competition will go on as non-conference foes, but the soul will wane. There was a time in the 1940s and ’50s that it was successful season if the Elks beat the Comets and vice versa.
• NOTES: There will be a SLC players reunion, classes from 1954 through 1962 at noon on Friday, Oct. 7, at Someplace Else Restaurant in Elkhorn. Contact John Kilkenny (kilkenny@frontier.com) for reservations.