This map depicts the original Southern Lakes Conference in the 1950s. Mukwonago (Waukesha Co.), Burlington (Racine Co.) and Wilmot (Kenosha Co.) rest on the edge of Walworth County. Big Foot joined the conference in 1961-62 as well as Salem Central (now Westosha) abut the same time.

Editor’s note: Beloit Memorial High School’s departure from the Big Eight Conference to join the Southern Lakes for football in 2022 and other sports in 2023-24 is certainly drawing a mixed response from Purple Knights fans, particularly older ones. The reconfiguration of the SLC comes with some sadness from long-time fans of that league as well. Richard Van Scotter, a 1957 Elkhorn High School and 1961 Beloit College graduate wrote the following article:

The Southern Lakes Conference began in 1953 with eight schools. Its composition has changed over the years with schools coming and going. Soon Delavan-Darien will exit leaving only Burlington, Elkhorn Area, Lake Geneva Badger and Wilmot Union from the original eight, nearly 70 years later.

