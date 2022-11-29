BELOIT—On a night where the Beloit College women’s basketball team couldn’t seem to buy a basket against Lawrence University, junior Elizabeth Kalk was on a spending spree.
Kalk scored 28 points, one shy of her career high, on Tuesday night at Flood Arena as the Buccaneers (3-4, 0-1 Midwest Conference) fell to the Vikings (2-4, 1-0) 79-63.
“The number of shots that Liz makes is insane,” head coach Natalie Miller said. “I’m always blown away with how many of them went in. She’s a tough player, and she’s tough to guard. And even more so, she’s a great teammate. She holds people accountable and cheers them on.”
The Clinton graduate recorded a double-double after snatching 10 rebounds while also putting up two assists and four steals.
“Liz is pretty well-rounded,” Miller continued. “She surprised me with how aggressive she was on defense. With T’Aira (Boyance) getting a lot of fouls early on, Liz really had to rise to the occasion.”
Kalk was quick to credit her teammates with her solid performance.
“I’m nothing without my team,” she said. “I just love to be able to create off of my team. They cut really well, and we have some really good posts that open up the floor.”
A lot of Kalk’s points came from the free throw line, where she went 13-of-16, but she also went 7-of-15 shooting.
Kalk was a diamond in the rough for Beloit, which only shot 33.3 percent from the field. As a team, the Bucs went 2-of-15 on 3-pointers.
“They beat us with their size,” Miller said. “Our guards just couldn’t guard their length, so we had to go a little bit bigger in that position. Normally we couldn’t switch one through four, but we just couldn’t against Lawrence.”
Beloit jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter with the help of four points from Boyance. But the Vikings came back to tie it at nine, and they went on a 25-4 run to a 34-13 lead with just under three minutes left in the first half.
“They definitely had a little bit of size on us,” Kalk said. “But we definitely have people who can guard it. We’re still working on our rotations on defense.”
Maggie Culver scored a team-high 15 points for the Vikings.
Junior Addyson Ciochon was the only other Bucs’ player to reach double-digits, scoring 12 points while adding three rebounds and two blocks.
“Addyson is insane,” Kalk said. “She can make some amazing moves inside, and she’s always looking for assists rather than to score. She has a really good give and go.”
Lawrence took a 39-24 lead into halftime, but the Bucs had a solid response in the second half. After being outscored 19-12 in the third quarter, Beloit poured on some points in the fourth quarter scoring 27 to the Viking’s 21.
“I’m super proud of the girls for their work ethic,” Miller said. “They played hard. We were able to take some punches and kept coming back, but we just dug ourselves in too deep of a hole.”
LAWRENCE 79, BELOIT 63
Lawrence….14 25 19 21—79
Beloit……9 15 12 27—63
LAWRENCE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Culver 6-11 3-6 15, Carlson 5-6 4-5 14, Sharpe 2-4 0-0 6, Meyer 3-5 0-0 6, Batac 0-1 2-4 2, Brooks 4-8 0-0 11, Crandall 3-6 2-2 9, Lueck 1-4 0-0 3, Svoboda 1-3 0-0 3, Schofield 1-3 0-0 3, Bost 1-4 0-0 2, Morey 1-3 0-0 2, Eager 0-0 2-2 2, Salinardi 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 28-58 14-21 79.
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Kalk 7-15 13-16 28, Ciochon 5-15 2-4 12, Welte 2-11 5-8 9, Estrada 2-3 0-0 5, Boyance 1-8 2-2 4, Young 1-3 1-2 3, Ross 1-1 0-0 2, Bayo 0-1 0-0 2, McNair 1-2 1-2 3. Totals: 19-57 23-32 63.
3-pointers: LU 9-17 (Brooks 3-5, Sharpe 2-4, Crandall 1-2, Lueck 1-2, Svoboda 1-1, Schofield 1-1, Culver 0-1, Batac 0-1). BC 2-15 (Kalk 1-5, Estrada 1-1, Welte 0-6, Ciochon 0-2, Boyance 0-1). Rebounds: LU 41 (Carlson 14), BC 33 (Kalk 10). Assists: LU 17, BC 9. Fouled out: Boyance, Lueck. Total fouls: LU 29, BC 19.