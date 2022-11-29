BELOIT—On a night where the Beloit College women’s basketball team couldn’t seem to buy a basket against Lawrence University, junior Elizabeth Kalk was on a spending spree.

Kalk scored 28 points, one shy of her career high, on Tuesday night at Flood Arena as the Buccaneers (3-4, 0-1 Midwest Conference) fell to the Vikings (2-4, 1-0) 79-63.

