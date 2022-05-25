BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp were fortunate to even be playing Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium with plenty of wicked weather nearby.
They’re certainly glad they did, particularly Dalvy Rosario. The Beloit ithird baseman blasted a grand slam home run during an eight-run seventh inning that powered the Sky Carp to an 11-4victory over the Lansing Lugnuts.
Lansing’s Tyler Soderstrom hit a solo home run in the first and Beloit’s Ynmanol Marinez tied it with his fourth homer in the third.
Austin Beck put the Lugnuts back on top with a homer in the fourth inning and Drew Smith’s RBI single gave the visitors a 3-1 lead in the fifth.
Beloit battled back. Cody Morissette’s RBI single scoured Federico Polanco in the fifth and after Victor Mesa Jr. led off with a triple in the sixth, Tanner Allen later knocked him in with a fielder’s choice.
After the Lugnuts went back in front by a run in the top of the seventh, Beloit exploded for eight runs. A run-scoring double by Nasim Nunez off reliever Kumar Nambiar tied the game at 4-4. Bennett Hostetler was then hit by a pitch by reliever Edward Baram with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run.
Allen walked to force in another run for a 6-4 lead and Rosario followed with his blast over the left field fence. Before the inning was over Marinez added an RBI single for an 11-4 lead.