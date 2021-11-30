AP Edmonton plays Pittsburgh, aims for 6th straight home win Edmonton will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Oilers face Pittsburgh By The Associated Press Nov 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (15-5-0, first in the Pacific)Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. ESTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -141, Penguins +119; over/under is 6.5BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts Pittsburgh aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.The Oilers are 8-1-0 at home. Edmonton is first in the Western Conference with 6.6 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid averaging 1.1.The Penguins are 5-2-3 in road games. Pittsburgh averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Jeff Carter leads the team averaging 0.4.The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 40 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 20 assists. McDavid has six goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.Marcus Pettersson leads the Penguins with a plus-10 in 18 games this season. Jake Guentzel has 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.INJURIES: Oilers: Duncan Keith: day to day (back).Penguins: None listed.The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Edmonton Oilers Pittsburgh Penguins Nhl North Division Nhl East Division National Hockey League Hockey Men Pennsylvania Professional Preview Data Skrive Men's Sports Men's Hockey Nhl Hockey Professional Hockey Sports Recommended for you Trending Now School Board President to address concerns over her email signature Beloit fatal crash victim identified Traffic stop results in drug charge for South Beloit man Couple bringing hardware store to Janesville's west side Beloit woman charged after woman struck by vehicle Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime