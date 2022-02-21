BRODHEAD, Wis. — Leyton McKillips’ 3-point basket with 15 seconds left lifted the host Crimson Tide to a come-from-behind 59-57 victory in Rock Valley Conference play.
McKillips and Connor Coombs had 17 points each for Edgerton (10-13, 9-8), which trailed by 10 points with six minutes left. Owen Leifker had a game-high 23 points for Brodhead.
• TURNER 81, JEFFERSON 62: The visiting Trojans rolled to the Rock Valley win as Will Lauterbach scored a game-high 25 points to lead Turner (14-7, 11-5).
Konner Giddley added 14 points and Tyler Sutherland put in 12 for the Trojans.
• EVANSVILLE 77, CLINTON 53: The Blue Devils made 11 3-pointers on their way to a Rock Valley victory.
Mason Miller had 21 points to lead Evansville (12-9, 9-7). Peircen Bingham led Clinton (4-19, 2-15) with 21 points, while freshman Reagan Flickinger added 14.
Clinton (53)—Espinoza 1-1-3; Pey. Bingham 1-3-5; Weisensel 1-2-4; Gill 1-1-3; Flickinger 6-1-14; Pei. Bingham 21; Feggestad 1-0-3.
Evansville (77)—Bahrs 2-0-4; Miller 8-1-21; Maguigad 3-1-7; Maves 6-2-15; Howlett 4-2-14; Kopecky 7-0-16. Totals: 30-6-77
Halftime—Evansville 38, Clinton 26. 3-point goals—Clinton 2 (Flickinger, Feggestad), Evansville 11 (Holwett 4, Miller 4, Kopecky 2, Maves). Free throws missed—Clinton 6, Evansville 2. Total fouls—Clinton 11, Evansville 13.
• BIG FOOT 57, EAST TROY 45: The host Chiefs denied the Trojans a chance to move into a tie for first place in the Rock Valley with an upset victory.
Gus Foster had 20 points and Hudson Torrez 18 to lead Big Foot (13-9, 10-6).
PARKVIEW 73, COUNTRY DAY 54—Trey Oswald scored 27 points to help the Vikings cruise to a Trailways South Conference victory. Parkview (8-14, 4-8) led 30-22 at halftime.
• GIRLS HOOPS: JANESVILLE CRAIG 59, BELOIT MEMORIAL 40: The Purple Knights closed out their regular season with a loss to the visiting Cougars Saturday.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored 23 points to lead the Cougars, while Are Davis scored 14 to lead the Knights. Tajah Randall added 12 for Beloit, who trailed 29-17 at halftime.
The Purple Knights (7-14) will travel to Kenosha Bradford to open the WIAA Division 1 playoffs Tuesday night.
Craig (59)—Campbell 1-1-4; Huml 3-3-10; Magestro-Kennedy 6-9-23; Alvarado 1-0-2; McBride 1-2-4; Nicholson 4-0-10; Brown 2-2-6. Totals: 18-17-59.
Beloit (40)—Randall 5-0-12; Thomas 0-2-2; Tibbetts 1-0-3; Dubois 1-0-2; Franks 1-0-3; Crawford 0-2-2; Davis 5-4-14; Price 1-0-2. Totals: 14-8-40
Halftime—Craig 29, Beloit 17. Three-point goals—Craig 6 (Magestro-Kennedy 2, Nicholson 2, Huml, Campbell), Beloit 4 (Randall 2, Tibbetts, Franks). Free throws missed—Craig 18, Beloit 2. Total fouls—Craig 14, Beloit 28. Fouled out—Richardson, Tibbetts.
Madison Country Day (54)—Bosben 5-0-13; Kerta 2-0-6; Itani 0-2-2; Norland-Au 4-0-12; Young 5-6-18; Canavan 1-0-3. Totals: 17-8-54.
Parkview (73)—Brown 1-0-2; Cramer 2-1-6; Oswald 9-7-27; Redman 4-0-10; Flood-Elyafi 2-2-6; Vogt 1-1-4; Kjelland 1-0-2; Klitzman 3-0-7; Wells 1-2-5; Pomplun 1-0-2; Landis 0-2-2. Totals: 26-15-73
Halftime—Parkview 30, Country Day 22. 3-point goals—Country Day 12 (Norland-Au 4, Bosben 3, Kerta 2, Young 2, Canavan), Parkview 9 (Oswald 3, Redman 2, Cramer, Vogt, Klitzman, Pomplun). Free throws missed—Country Day 6, Parkview 5. Total fouls—Country Day 21, Parkview 17.
Brodhead (57)—Engen 6-1-15; Leifker 10-3-23; Walker 2-1-6; Boegli 3-0-6; Malkow 3-1-7. Totals: 24-6-57.
Edgerton (58)—Hazeltine 3-0-8; Zellmer 0-1-1; Coombs 6-5-17; Hanson 3-3-9; McKillips 5-4-17; Fox 1-0-2; Appel 1-2-4. Totals: 19-15-58.
Halftime—Edgerton 29, Brodhead 28. 3-point goals—Brodhead 3 (Engen 2, Walker), Edgerton 5 (McKillips 3, Hazeltine 2). Free throws missed—Brodhead 9, Evansville 5. Total fouls—Brodhead 19, Edgerton 19. Fouled out—Vondra, Engen, Hanson.
Turner (81)—Howard 1-2-4; Giddley 5-1-14; Lauterbach 11-3-25; Hoppe 4-1-9; Sutherland 2-6-12; Teague 2-0-5; Repta 2-0-5; Fossum 0-1-1; Hobson 3-0-6. Totals: 30-14-81.
Jefferson (62)—Kammer 1-1-3; McGraw 4-4-14; Ganser 1-0-2; Neitzel 3-0-8; Johnson 0-1-1; Phillips 4-2-10; Krueger 1-0-3; Deblave 3-0-6; Schoedl 1-0-3; Devine 5-0-10; Butina 0-2-2. Totals: 23-10-62.
Halftime—Turner 44, Jefferson 29. 3-point goals—Turner 7 (Giddley 3, Sutherland 2, Repta, Teague), Jefferson 6 (McGraw 2, Neitzel 2, Krueger, Schoedl). Free throws missed—Turner 4, Jefferson 9. Total fouls—Turner 15, Jefferson 16.